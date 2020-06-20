Lake Geneva allows crowds to grow at beach despite coronavirus

Lake Geneva city officials are easing attendance limits that were imposed on Riviera Beach to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The city agreed May 19 to open the beach to the public with a limit of 300 people permitted on the beach as a way of controlling the coronavirus pandemic.
Depending how the capacity is calculated, the beach can accommodate as many as 2,800 people.
City officials say they have increased the number of people allowed on the beach since the summer season got started.
Mayor Charlene Klein said about 700 people were allowed on the beach during one recent 90-degree day, and about 800 people were allowed during the June 6-7 weekend.
Klein said the city will continue to increase the beach attendance until it is at full capacity.
“We’re incrementally looking at it as we go along,” she said. “I’m hoping soon we can swing the doors wide open.”
In protest of the city’s decision to open the public beach during the coronavirus pandemic, the beach’s longtime manager resigned and an assistant manager has refused to report to work until July.
Klein, however, said there were long lines of people waiting to enter the beach when only 300 people were allowed at one time.
“I don’t want people standing in a line for two or three hours to get on the beach,” she said. “It’s become problematic in the heat.”
The mayor said she was pleased with the number of people who have practice social distancing guidelines at the beach.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said people waiting in line to enter the beach does not allow for social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus.
“They’re not social distancing in that line,” Flower said.
Aldermen discussed the beach capacity issue June 8 during a city council meeting. Although no official action was taken, some aldermen agreed with permitting bigger crowds into the beach.
“I think the mayor has the right idea with an incremental increase,” Alderman John Halverson said.
Flower noted the threat of spreading coronavirus by lifting all limits on beach attendance.
“I think there’s still potential for people to be exposed to something that is very contagious,” Flower said. “I think we’re going down the right path when it comes to the beach — doing it incrementally instead of all at once.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he would be in favor of dropping all attendance limits.
“The more I think about this, I don’t think we should limit it — period,” Hedlund said.
