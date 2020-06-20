Lake Geneva allows crowds to grow at beach despite coronavirus

“I don’t want people standing in a line for two or three hours to get on the beach,” she said. “It’s become problematic in the heat.”

The mayor said she was pleased with the number of people who have practice social distancing guidelines at the beach.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said people waiting in line to enter the beach does not allow for social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“They’re not social distancing in that line,” Flower said.

Aldermen discussed the beach capacity issue June 8 during a city council meeting. Although no official action was taken, some aldermen agreed with permitting bigger crowds into the beach.

“I think the mayor has the right idea with an incremental increase,” Alderman John Halverson said.

Flower noted the threat of spreading coronavirus by lifting all limits on beach attendance.

“I think there’s still potential for people to be exposed to something that is very contagious,” Flower said. “I think we’re going down the right path when it comes to the beach — doing it incrementally instead of all at once.”