Lake Geneva and Linn fire departments host training for area firefighters

The Lake Geneva and Linn Fire Departments recently hosted a flashover training for area firefighters.

The simulation training was presented by instructors from Sauk Valley Community College and spanned two days. Participants included eight instructors with 84 students from 11 departments in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

A flashover occurs during a phase of a fire when heat has built up to a point where there is a simultaneous ignition of combustible material. Ceiling temperatures can reach up to 1500 degrees in a matter of seconds.

The training involved a semi-tractor ”trailer” that was converted into a simulated room.

Firefighters were seated on the floor while a controlled fire was started in the front of the trailer.

When the fire built up enough heat, doors could be opened or closed to allow for oxygen to enter which caused rapid acceleration and the ignition of gasses.

The floor temperature was over 200 degrees, with fire spreading over students’ heads in excess of 1000 degrees. Firefighters learned to observe smoke patterns, recognize building heat, identify signs of an imminent flashover and to know when to leave.