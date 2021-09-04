Lake Geneva and other lakefront communities contribute additional funding to Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency

“Maybe that would encourage them to ticket more down here,” Flower said. “Maybe it would encourage them to get here more, and we could do it more on enforcement statistics.”

Flower’s motion failed due to a lack of a second motion.

Mayor Charlene Klein said the agency patrols areas of the lake based on need and where emergencies and incidents occur.

“That’s very unpredictable on how often they are at this end and how often they are at that end,” Klein said. “There could be a year where there is a lot of things going on down here that they would be attending to.”

Alderman Tim Dunn said by providing additional funding to the agency maybe they would be able to hire more staff to improve enforcement on the lake.

“I don’t know how we can improve service if we cut their budget or restrict their budget,” Dunn said. “One reason we’re not getting enough service on the lake is because they don’t have enough money. I think we have to help them out.”

During the Aug. 17 finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting, Hausner told the aldermen that his officers patrol the area of Lake Geneva as often as possible.