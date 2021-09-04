Lake Geneva and other lakefront communities contribute additional funding to Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency

The City of Lake Geneva will join in with other lakefront communities to contribute additional funding to the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Aug. 23, to contribute an additional $15,000 to the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency this year.
The Town of Linn, Village of Williams Bay and Village of Fontana also recently approved to provide an additional $15,000 to the law enforcement agency for this year.
The lakefront communities contribute about $45,000 to the agency each year to help them pay the cost to patrol Geneva Lake.
Representatives from the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency requested the additional $15,000 from each community to help pay for staff wages and other expenses for the rest of 2021.
Commander Thomas Hausner said the agency is in need of the additional funding because their lease at their Williams Bay office, 7 E. Geneva St., was terminated earlier in the year, and they had to move their office to a new location, 478 Lake St. in Fontana.
Hausner said he is pleased the lakefront communities agreed to provide the additional $15,000 to the agency. He said it costed about $186,000 to move into and remodel the Fontana facility.
“It was necessary because of the remodel and what took place with the office,” Hausner said. “So our budget ran short for the first time in the 16 years I’ve run the department. This is the first time I’ve had to ask for additional funding.”
Hausner said the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reimburses the municipalities up to 75% of the funding they contribute to the agency each year.
The communities usually are reimbursed about $25,000, but last year they were reimbursed about $31,000.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved to use the additional $6,500 and money from the city’s lakefront fund to contribute the additional $15,000 to the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
During the city council meeting, Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is in favor of contributing the additional funding but would like the agency to patrol Lake Geneva’s area of the lake more often.
The agency presented recent statistics to city officials which indicates that patrol officers have issued 22 citations and 12 warnings in the City of Lake Geneva; 38 citations and 15 warnings in the Town of Linn; 38 citations and eight warnings in the Village of Williams Bay; and 29 citations and 17 warnings in the Village of Fontana so far this summer.
“Williams Bay to have as many tickets as the Town of Linn, which is much more shoreline, we’re not getting our fair share,” Hedlund said. “I will bring that up again when their budget request comes up this fall. To me, this is ludicrous.”
Alderwoman Cindy Flower made a motion that the city contribute an additional $12,000 instead of the additional $15,000, because that is a closer amount to the percentage of time that the agency seems to patrol the City of Lake Geneva compared to the other communities.
“Maybe that would encourage them to ticket more down here,” Flower said. “Maybe it would encourage them to get here more, and we could do it more on enforcement statistics.”
Flower’s motion failed due to a lack of a second motion.
Mayor Charlene Klein said the agency patrols areas of the lake based on need and where emergencies and incidents occur.
“That’s very unpredictable on how often they are at this end and how often they are at that end,” Klein said. “There could be a year where there is a lot of things going on down here that they would be attending to.”
Alderman Tim Dunn said by providing additional funding to the agency maybe they would be able to hire more staff to improve enforcement on the lake.
“I don’t know how we can improve service if we cut their budget or restrict their budget,” Dunn said. “One reason we’re not getting enough service on the lake is because they don’t have enough money. I think we have to help them out.”
During the Aug. 17 finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting, Hausner told the aldermen that his officers patrol the area of Lake Geneva as often as possible.
“I know we’re writing citations and making enforcement actions in the city’s area,” Hausner said. “I know my boats patrol the entire lake. Usually, we’re down by the city at least twice or three times a shift depending on the nature of the calls.”