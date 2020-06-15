Lake Geneva apartment shooting suspect arrested in Texas

×
A man wanted in connection with gun violence at a Lake Geneva apartment complex has been taken into police custody.
Jose Erasmo Reyes Alvarado, 36, was arrested over the weekend in Texas and is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin, police said.
Alvarado has not been charged, but is suspected in
a May 31 incident at the Geneva Meadows apartment complex, 1157 S. Wells St.
Police believe Alvarado rang a resident's doorbell many times, and when the resident responded, the suspect fired several shots into the apartment. No injuries were reported.
According to Lake Geneva police, officers in Texas stopped Alvarado on a traffic issue June 14 and then confirmed that he was wanted in Lake Geneva for questioning in the Geneva Meadows incident.
Police said he gave officers in Texas false identification before his arrest.
He is being held in Erath County, Texas, located west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
