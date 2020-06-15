You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lake Geneva apartment shooting suspect arrested in Texas
topical top story

Lake Geneva apartment shooting suspect arrested in Texas

{{featured_button_text}}
Jose Erasmo Reyes Alvarado

Alvarado

A man wanted in connection with gun violence at a Lake Geneva apartment complex has been taken into police custody.

Jose Erasmo Reyes Alvarado, 36, was arrested over the weekend in Texas and is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin, police said.

Alvarado has not been charged, but is suspected in a May 31 incident at the Geneva Meadows apartment complex, 1157 S. Wells St.

Police believe Alvarado rang a resident's doorbell many times, and when the resident responded, the suspect fired several shots into the apartment. No injuries were reported.

According to Lake Geneva police, officers in Texas stopped Alvarado on a traffic issue June 14 and then confirmed that he was wanted in Lake Geneva for questioning in the Geneva Meadows incident.

Police said he gave officers in Texas false identification before his arrest.

He is being held in Erath County, Texas, located west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

+9 Photo Collection: Controlled burn at old Lake Benedict resort

   

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

May 5 Arrest during County Board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics