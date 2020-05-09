Lake Geneva approves agreement with beach app company

“I don’t know how monumental that’s going to be,” he said.

Several aldermen said, during the April 14 meeting, that they were interested in entering an agreement with Viply, because it would be a convenient option for people to pay for their beach pass.

“They can pay an extra couple of bucks and get right through,” Alderman Ken Howell said, April 14.

Draper said, April 27, that the company has since agreed to handle any issues regarding payment reimbursement. He said the city will not be responsible for handling refunds.

“The company made the changes that we requested so that we are not paying any fees for this particular app,” Draper said.

Harbormaster Linda Frame said she talked with Viply representatives after the April 14 meeting to address the aldermen’s concerns, and they agreed to submit payment to the city two days after a transaction is completed and that the city would not have to handle any refunds or payment reimbursements.

Frame first presented the beach app program to city aldermen in January. She said she has talked with representatives from other municipalities that have an agreement with Viply, and they seem satisfied with the service the company offers.