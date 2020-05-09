Lake Geneva approves agreement with beach app company

Patrons to the Riviera Beach will have the option to pay for passes this summer without waiting in a long line.
The Lake Geneva City Council approved an agreement with beach app company, Viply LLC of New Jersey, April 27, to allow people to purchase daily beach passes by downloading a cell phone app.
City officials will offer the program on a one-year trial basis.
Beach goers will pay $1.80 to download the app, then use it to pay for the passes. Viply will forward the city revenue for each beach pass, which is $8 for adults and $4 for children.
The city will incur no costs. The city council members initially were set to vote on the agreement April 14, but several aldermen wanted to review details of the contract, including how often the city would receive payment from Viply.
The city initially was set to receive a weekly payment from Viply.
However, the company has agreed to submit payments to the city two days after each transaction.
Another issue city officials wanted to iron out is whether the city would have to reimburse Viply if a credit card holder disputes any charges and receives a refund after paying for beach passes with the app.
City Attorney Dan Draper said, during the April 14 meeting, that he was under the impression that the city would have to pay the reimbursement plus a $20 fee if someone was awarded a refund.
“I don’t know how monumental that’s going to be,” he said.
Several aldermen said, during the April 14 meeting, that they were interested in entering an agreement with Viply, because it would be a convenient option for people to pay for their beach pass.
“They can pay an extra couple of bucks and get right through,” Alderman Ken Howell said, April 14.
Draper said, April 27, that the company has since agreed to handle any issues regarding payment reimbursement. He said the city will not be responsible for handling refunds.
“The company made the changes that we requested so that we are not paying any fees for this particular app,” Draper said.
Harbormaster Linda Frame said she talked with Viply representatives after the April 14 meeting to address the aldermen’s concerns, and they agreed to submit payment to the city two days after a transaction is completed and that the city would not have to handle any refunds or payment reimbursements.
Frame first presented the beach app program to city aldermen in January. She said she has talked with representatives from other municipalities that have an agreement with Viply, and they seem satisfied with the service the company offers.
“They love it,” Frame said, “so we will see how it works here.”
Frame said she wanted to offer the program on a one-year trial basis to determine if it would be successful in Lake Geneva. She said if residents and city officials are pleased with the program, it will be offered again next year.
“I didn’t want us to get into something we didn’t like and then not be able to get out of it,” she said.
Frame said, in the future, she would like people to be able to use the app to purchase seasonal beach passes. She said people can still purchase their passes by visiting a kiosk near the beach, but the app program gives them another payment option.
“I don’t want to get rid of the kiosks,” Frame said. “I just want to find a quicker and easier way for people to pay for their beach pass.”
