Lake Geneva approves agreements for ballpark improvements at Veteran's Park

Geneva Lakes Family YMCA officials can move forward with planned renovations to ballfields at Veteran’s Park now that several agreements related to the project have been approved.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved an agreement, March 28, with Kujawa Enterprises, Inc. of Oak Creek to renovate five ballfields in Veteran’s Park, 1201 Townline Road.

As part of the agreement, the renovations, which will cost about $220,275, will be paid for by the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA.

The city council also unanimously approved an agreement with the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, March 28, for the organization to provide funds to the city to pay for the renovations

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission awarded a $225,000 grant to the YMCA, Nov. 8, 2021, to make improvements to the Veteran’s Park ballfields. The city council, later that day, approved to allow the YMCA to use funds from the grant to pay for the ballpark renovations.

YMCA officials want to renovate the ballfields to help attract more tournaments to Veteran’s Park and more visitors to Lake Geneva. The renovations are scheduled to begin in early April and be completed in May.

City Attorney Dan Draper said tourism commission grants can be used to help pay for municipal projects that will help encourage overnight stays in Lake Geneva.

“Under the room tax statute, the tourism commission has the ability to use (the funds) in a certain way. Part of it is marketing, part of it is hiring a company to do the marketing and the ability to do municipal development including a convention center,” Draper said. “Utilizing these funds for municipal development to create heads in beds would be proper.”

As part of the agreement between the YMCA and the City of Lake Geneva, the YMCA will deposit funds with the city to be kept in a segregated account to be used to pay for the renovations.

The city will be responsible for “oversight and decisions” related to the project. The YMCA will receive an accounting of all the funds deposited with the city.

If the cost of the project exceeds $220,275, the YMCA will receive a notice from the city and will be asked to deposit the additional funds. If the YMCA is unable to make a payment, the city may complete the project then submit a bill to the YMCA, which must be paid within 10 days.

The YMCA will be required to repay any extra funds to the tourism commission after the project is completed.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.