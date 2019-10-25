The long-awaited restoration of Lake Geneva’s Riviera could be moving forward soon, as the city approves the first $2 million in spending on the historical landmark.
The city council Oct. 21 unanimously approved $2.15 million in contracts — along with a plan for funding the contracts — for exterior work to get started on the Riviera.
Aldermen unanimously approved a $488,855 bid from Renaissance Roofing Inc. of Belvidere, Illinois for the roof replacement project, which will include installing a clay-tile roof.
Other companies that submitted a bid for the roofing project included Connoisseur Slate and Tile of Palymyra, $411,626; Knickerbocker Roofing & Paving Co. of Harvey, Illinois, $561,300; Langer Roofing and Sheet Metal Inc. of Milwaukee, $534,636; and Van De Hey Refined Roofing of De Pere, $545,500.
Mayor Tom Hartz said even though Connoisseur Slate and Tile had the lowest bid, Renaissance Roofing had a better training program for employees, better safety record, and more experience working on historic buildings.
“Those were the three reasons we choose this one over the lowest bid,” Hartz said.
Aldermen also approved a $470,040 bid from Ackman Glass & Mirror of Williams Bay for glass and window replacement work. Omni Glass & Paint of Oshkosh submitted a bid of $446,688, and Krull Window Co. Inc. of Oak Lawn, Illinois, submitted a bid of $776,083.
Even though Omni Glass submitted the lowest bid, Alderwoman Cindy Flower said the company’s bid came in late.
The council members also approved a $309,701 bid from Masonry Restoration Inc. of Milwaukee for tuckpointing work. Other companies that submitted a bid for the tuckpointing included Advanced Restoration Inc. of Belgium, Wisconsin, $335,710; Holton Brothers Inc. of Grafton, $702,200; and Renaissance Roofing, $352,895.
Alderman Doug Skates said he was pleased that the city was able to approve bids for all three projects.
“It’s a good trifecta to put them all together at the same time,” Skates said.
Another $883,790 in approved expenditures will cover scaffolding, materials, electrical work, painting, metal fabrication, carpet removal and supervision.
Aldermen approved the funding sources to help pay for the projects, using $500,000 from the lakefront fund and borrowing about $1.5 million. Comptroller Karen Hall said the borrowing will come from a line of credit that the city has with PNC Bank.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said the city could borrow less money if other funding sources become available.
“If alternative sources of revenue come in or if we find money lying around someplace, we would not have to borrow all of that,” Hedlund said. “But we need to approve the ability to borrow that.”
Lake Geneva’s Tourism Commission recently agreed to grant $76,000 to the city to help pay for pre-construction costs on the Riviera.
Alderman Ken Howell said he agrees with the proposed funding sources for the first Riviera projects.
“I know we were always going to take some out of the lakefront fund and borrow for some,” Howell said. “That was a given.”
The lakefront fund currently has about $1.5 million and is projected to have a balance of about $379,000 by the end of the year. Hall said the lakefront fund is an appropriate source of revenue for the Riviera projects.
“We’ve been saving money in that fund for purposes like this,” Hall said.
City officials have not identified funding sources for other work at the Riviera, which has been projected as a two-year restoration that could cost $5 million.
The exterior work is set to begin in early February and to be completed in late April.
Dave Luterbach, representative of construction manager MSI General, said now is the appropriate time to approve the bids, because companies still have to hire subcontractors, and it will take between 12 and 16 weeks to manufacture the glass for the windows and between 12 and 14 weeks to manufacture the clay tiles for the roof.
“Timeliness is very important at this point,” he said. “If we did lose a month in the schedule, it would jeopardize us for completing the projects in April.”