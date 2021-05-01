Lake Geneva approves emergency services agreement with Town of Linn

The Lake Geneva Fire Department will be providing additional staffing to the Town of Linn Fire/EMS Department, under a new shared services agreement.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved an emergency services agreement with Town of Linn on April 12.
As part of the agreement, the Lake Geneva Fire Department will provide two EMTs to the Town of the Linn Fire Department five days a week.
The Town of Linn Board approved the agreement in March.
Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters said the agreement will allow the city’s fire department to help the Town of Linn’s fire department address some staffing issues.
“This is a big deal for us,” Peters said. “It helps us build bridges and work together and do great things with other municipalities.”
Town of Linn Fire Chief Pete Jones said he also feels the agreement will help provide a better working relationship between the two communities.
“I think it’s a step forward in the right direction for us working together,” he said.
Jones said the two EMTs will work for the department from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. He said the department could have two different medical workers each day.
“It will benefit our community,” Jones said. “There will be someone staffed there during the day.”
Peters said, as part of the agreement, the two will be paid by the Town of Linn when they are working for that department.
“The idea of this whole contract is that the city will have no out-of-pocket costs,” Peters said. “The idea is they will be billed regularly for each person that is out there.”
During the city council meeting, Alderwoman Cindy Flower asked if the Lake Geneva Fire Department has enough staff to provide the two EMTs to the Town of Linn.
The Lake Geneva Fire Department currently has 43 employees.
“Are we ok to staff our own needs?,” Flower asked. “We’re confident with the same amount of staff we have, we can staff not only our department but someone else’s, too?”
Peters said the fire department currently has the appropriate amount of staff, but added that the department’s staffing numbers fluctuate from time to time.
He said most local departments have staffing issues.
“We always continue to bring in more people just because it ebbs and flows for us on a regular basis,” Peters said. “The bottom line is this is a way for us to all survive together with part-time staff.”
Jones said the Town of Linn Fire/EMS Department and other area fire departments have difficulty finding staff.
“It’s getting difficult to get people to be a part of fire service,” Jones said. “Every community is having the same problem right now.”
Jones said the Town of Linn and the City of Lake Geneva have been working on the agreement for about a year. He said the agreement will benefit the two communities, as both departments often respond to the same calls through mutual aid.
“It’s not just the Town of Linn or the City of Lake Geneva getting a benefit from this,” Jones said. “It’s benefitting both communities. There will be two more EMTs that will be in the area for them and for us.”