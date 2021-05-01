Lake Geneva approves emergency services agreement with Town of Linn

“It will benefit our community,” Jones said. “There will be someone staffed there during the day.”

Peters said, as part of the agreement, the two will be paid by the Town of Linn when they are working for that department.

“The idea of this whole contract is that the city will have no out-of-pocket costs,” Peters said. “The idea is they will be billed regularly for each person that is out there.”

During the city council meeting, Alderwoman Cindy Flower asked if the Lake Geneva Fire Department has enough staff to provide the two EMTs to the Town of Linn.

The Lake Geneva Fire Department currently has 43 employees.

“Are we ok to staff our own needs?,” Flower asked. “We’re confident with the same amount of staff we have, we can staff not only our department but someone else’s, too?”

Peters said the fire department currently has the appropriate amount of staff, but added that the department’s staffing numbers fluctuate from time to time.

He said most local departments have staffing issues.