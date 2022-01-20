Lake Geneva approves forensic audit for Business Improvement District, but the district has to pay for it

Lake Geneva officials have approved to hire a company to conduct a forensic audit on the Business Improvement District’s finances from previous years, but representatives from the district are being told they will have to pay for it.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved, Jan. 10, to accept a bid from Bergankdv, Ltd. of St. Cloud, Minnesota to conduct forensic audit on the Business Improvement District’s finances from 2017 to 2019, but to have the Business Improvement District pay for the audit.

The motion to accept Bergankdv Ltd.’s bid and to have the Business Improvement District pay for the audit was approved by a 6-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”

Bergankdv Ltd.’s bid was for $22,000.

Other companies that submitted a bid to conduct the audit include:

Sikich, LLP Partner, Forensic and Valuation Services of Milwaukee for $16,500.

BKD, LLP of Chicago for $60,000

Cotton & Company LLP of Alexandria, Virginia for $114,210.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, has requested that a forensic audit be conducted on the district’s finances for several months.

Condos said when he became president of the board in the summer of 2020, he had inherited a $150,000 debt that had occurred during the previous three years and wants to know what happened to the misappropriated funds.

He said a forensic audit should be conducted on the Business Improvement District’s finances, but the city should pay for it since city staff makes payments on the district’s behalf.

“The City of Lake Geneva holds the purse strings for the Business Improvement District. We do not write any checks. We do not handle any money,” Condos said. “The checks and balances are with the City of Lake Geneva.”

Condos said the Business Improvement District had a $85,000 surplus at the end of 2021.

“We did everything prior boards did for the community, and we’ve done more,” Condos said. “So we have an extra $85,000. My question is where did all the money go all these years when there were all these shortfalls.”

Fesenmaier said a forensic audit should be conducted on the Business Improvement District’s finances, but the city should pay for it. She said she recently had an auditing firm review the Business Improvement District’s finances from the past few years, and they recommended that a forensic audit be conducted.

“I have an independent source that’s saying there are questionable things, enough to look at it to make sure we have answers to where the money went,” Fesenmaier said. “We need to know why there was a shortfall, and that’s what a forensic audit will do.”

Alderman Ken Howell said he is in favor of an audit being conducted, but he feels the Business Improvement District should pay for it.

“I feel an audit should be done,” Howell said. “I can’t sit here and obligate the city for it at this point.”

Alderman John Halverson also said he feels the audit should be paid for by the Business Improvement District.

“I think the responsibility— although murky— is still in the BID’s hands,” Halverson said. “If they have $85,000, they have enough money for an audit.”

The city council members also unanimously approved to issue a complaint and have the Lake Geneva Police Department investigate the Business Improvement District’s financial documents from 2017 to 2019.

Howell asked whether the city should wait until the audit is completed before issuing the complaint.

“I believe it’s premature to do anything until we do the audit that we just approved,” Howell said.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she does not feel there would be any problem with the police investigating the issue before an audit is completed.

“I don’t think it hurts to ask,” Flower said. “If they say they don’t have the information, let them say that, too. If not, maybe they will provide some additional documentation that helps us.”

Condos said he hopes the audit will help determine what happened with the Business Improvement District’s finances during the previous years.

“We’re not going to give up until this thing is settled, because we don’t want to take the blame for what’s going on,” Condos said. “To tell you the truth, I hope nothing is going on, but we can’t answer that unless we have a forensic audit.”

The Business Improvement District is a tax-supported business organization, which was established in 1991 to help improve the appearance of Downtown Lake Geneva.

Downtown property owners fund the district through property taxes. The city collects the taxes and distributes the money to the Business Improvement District.

The Business Improvement District hosts several events throughout the year including Cocoa Crawl, Wine Walk, First Fridays, Maxwell Street Days, Oktoberfest and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.

