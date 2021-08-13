Lake Geneva approves initial plans for proposed subdivision

Plans for a subdivision that will feature 183 residential units and underground parking areas have received initial approval in the City of Lake Geneva.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a general development plan— initial plans— for a proposed subdivision that is set to be constructed on 27 acres of land near the northwest corner of Townline Road and Edwards Boulevard. The development is adjacent to a 10.5 acre parcel that has been preserved for future commercial development.
The plan unanimously was recommended by the plan commission, July 19.
City officials still have to approve a precise implementation plan for the project, which includes landscaping, building design and site plan.
Representatives from the Vistas Group in Chicago, developers for the subdivision, plan to construct 156 multi-family units on the east side of the property, 12 duplex units on the northside, five-single family homes on the southwest side and 10 duplex units on the west side.
The subdivision is set to include a clubhouse— that will feature a swimming pool— in the center of the property.
Attorney Ted Johnson, who is representing the Vistas Group, said the multi-family units will feature underground parking areas, which will provide for more greenspace.
“It will be a positive thing, because obviously it takes away the impervious surface parking lots and things like that,” Johnson said. “We’re going underground, which I think is a real benefit from a safety standpoint and for the residents’ privacy. While there will be some outdoor, on-surface parking, it will be minimized.”
The subdivision is set to include greenspace areas and extensions to city biking and walking paths, as well as a public roadway from Townline Road and a private roadway from Edwards Boulevard.
“I think what we’re submitting here is an excellent plan for the city,” Johnson said. “I think it will be good for the city once it’s built. I hope the neighborhood sees it that way.”
Gary Dunham, agent for for Keefe Real Estate, said the developers have worked to preserve trees, greenspace areas and a wetland area on the property.
“There will be very little in tree clearing that’s going to occur,” Dunham said. “If there is, that will will be done by code under a tree inventory.”
Dunham said he has been trying to find a developer to purchase the property for several years. He said he feels this is the best plan he has seen for the property.
“I think this buyer has gotten it better than any of the other people who have taken a look at the property,” Dunham said. “We’re creating a product that doesn’t exist in the Lake Geneva market that is needed.”
Several residents expressed concerns about the proposed subdivision during a public hearing that was conducted during the plan commission meeting.
Christine Olsen said she is concerned that the subdivision will cause more traffic on Edwards Boulevard and Townline Road. She also questioned whether the developers, city or nearby residents would pay for any additional crosswalks and traffic signals in that area.
“We already have a problem with the traffic and the speed limits,” Olsen said. “They’re going to be coming out to Home Depot and Target and all those cool stores out there.”
Michael Glomski said his property is located near a proposed bike path extension and is concerned about potential privacy issues. He asked if there could be a buffer area installed between the path extension and his property and surrounding houses.
“The bike path or walking path— whatever it might be— might be on our property line,” Glomski said. “I’m pretty concerned about that.”
John Schnurr said he is concerned about a proposed road extension from the development to his subdivision, which could increase traffic and cause safety issues for children in his neighborhood.
“If you run that road through, that’s going to increase traffic and increasing traffic makes it more dangerous,” Schnurr said. “If you extend that, you put lives in danger. More traffic could lead to a tragedy. We would like to avoid that.”