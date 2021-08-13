Lake Geneva approves initial plans for proposed subdivision

“It will be a positive thing, because obviously it takes away the impervious surface parking lots and things like that,” Johnson said. “We’re going underground, which I think is a real benefit from a safety standpoint and for the residents’ privacy. While there will be some outdoor, on-surface parking, it will be minimized.”

The subdivision is set to include greenspace areas and extensions to city biking and walking paths, as well as a public roadway from Townline Road and a private roadway from Edwards Boulevard.

“I think what we’re submitting here is an excellent plan for the city,” Johnson said. “I think it will be good for the city once it’s built. I hope the neighborhood sees it that way.”

Gary Dunham, agent for for Keefe Real Estate, said the developers have worked to preserve trees, greenspace areas and a wetland area on the property.

“There will be very little in tree clearing that’s going to occur,” Dunham said. “If there is, that will will be done by code under a tree inventory.”

Dunham said he has been trying to find a developer to purchase the property for several years. He said he feels this is the best plan he has seen for the property.