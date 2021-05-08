Lake Geneva approves liquor licenses for three businesses

“I understand we have the power to do this, but I’m not sure we want to do this under a possible objection— whether there be one or not— from the church that hasn’t been consulted about this, and assuming they knew about this, saw the ordinance and didn’t care,” Howell said.

Draper said the notice for the liquor license was published, so the church should have been aware of the issue.

“It was published when the license went out,” Draper said. “There were no objections, so you can simply make the motion that you’re waving the prohibition.”

After some discussion, the council members approved to waive the 300-foot provision for the liquor license.

The Drink Wisconsinbly store opened for business Nov. 1, 2020 and features Drink Wisconsinbly merchandise including T-shirts, hats, glassware, coffee mugs, candles, travel mugs and colors.

The council unanimously approved a “Class A” intoxicating liquor license and fermented malt beverage liquor license for Parley Cigars, Spirits & Craft Beer, 830 W. Main St., Suite E, located inside the Fancy Fair Mall.

The license allows the business to sell packaged liquor for off-premise consumption.