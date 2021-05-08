Lake Geneva approves liquor licenses for three businesses

Three Lake Geneva businesses have been granted licenses to sell beer, wine and other malted beverages to customers.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved the licenses April 26. The licenses initially were approved by the council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee, April 7.
The council members approved a “Class A” fermented malt beverage license for Drink Wisconsinbly, 223 Cook St., by a 6-1 vote with Alderman Ken Howell voting “no.”
The license allows the business to sell packaged liquor for off-premise consumption.
City Attorney Dan Draper advised the aldermen that they would have to waive a state provision that liquor licenses cannot be approved for businesses that are located within 300 feet of a school or church.
Drink Wisconsibly is located within 300 feet of Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St.
Howell questioned why the provision was not brought up during the finance committee meeting.
“I’m sure it was a state statute when it was at FLR,” Howell said. “I’m wondering why we weren’t told about it.”
Draper responded by saying, “I can’t tell you. I wasn’t there.”
Howell indicated he was not comfortable voting in favor of the liquor license when he was not certain whether representatives from the church would be opposed.
“I understand we have the power to do this, but I’m not sure we want to do this under a possible objection— whether there be one or not— from the church that hasn’t been consulted about this, and assuming they knew about this, saw the ordinance and didn’t care,” Howell said.
Draper said the notice for the liquor license was published, so the church should have been aware of the issue.
“It was published when the license went out,” Draper said. “There were no objections, so you can simply make the motion that you’re waving the prohibition.”
After some discussion, the council members approved to waive the 300-foot provision for the liquor license.
The Drink Wisconsinbly store opened for business Nov. 1, 2020 and features Drink Wisconsinbly merchandise including T-shirts, hats, glassware, coffee mugs, candles, travel mugs and colors.
The council unanimously approved a “Class A” intoxicating liquor license and fermented malt beverage liquor license for Parley Cigars, Spirits & Craft Beer, 830 W. Main St., Suite E, located inside the Fancy Fair Mall.
The license allows the business to sell packaged liquor for off-premise consumption.
City aldermen also unanimously approved a “Class B” fermented malt beverage liquor license and “Class C” wine liquor license for the Wicked Poke Hut, 120 Broad St.
The licenses will allow the restaurant to sell beer and wine for on-premise consumption. The owners plan to add a small bar area called the Wicked Tiki Hut as part of their business.
The Wicked Poke Hut opened for business in mid-February and offers customized poke bowls in which customers choose their own ingredients for their bowls.
Poke Bowls often feature fish or other types of meat on top of rice and mixed with vegetables, fruit, sauce and seaweed.
Restaurant owners, Joshua Bernicchi and Karen Schutz, recently expanded the business to a neighboring storefront and are applying for an outdoor seating area.