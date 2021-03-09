Lake Geneva approves room tax rate increase, will start in June

“I think that’s the route to go,” Fesenmaier said. “Let’s capture the room taxes that we should already be collecting and are not because we are not identifying them. I would rather go that route at this time rather than the increase.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Charlene Klein said several of the local short-term rental properties that are not charging a room tax rate are located outside the city limits.

“When you look online and you see these vacation rentals, a lot of them say ‘Lake Geneva,’ but they’re not actually in the city,” Klein said.

Flower said she is not in favor of increasing Lake Geneva’s room tax rate to 8% when other surrounding communities’ room tax rates are at 5%. She said increasing the room tax rate could encourage tourists to stay in other communities.

“If others are at 5%, I guess I’m just a little bit concerned that, that may push people away from the city,” Flower said. “I know people shop around.”

Fontana, the village of Walworth and town of Linn have a 5% room tax rate, and the town of Geneva has a 6% rate.

The city of Delavan and town of Delavan are the only communities in Walworth County that currently have an 8% room tax rate.