Lake Geneva approves room tax rate increase, will start in June

The cost to stay in a hotel or short-term rental property in the city of Lake Geneva is set to cost slightly more money beginning this summer.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved to increase the city’s room tax rate from 5% to 8%, March 8, in a 4-3 vote with aldermen Mary Jo Fesenmaier, Ken Howell and Cindy Flower voting “no.”
The rate increase will go into effect June 1 and will affect hotels, motels and room rental properties in Lake Geneva.
The room tax rate increase is projected to generate about $400,000 a year from overnight guests, which could increase the city’s annual revenue from about $800,000 to $1.2 million.
City aldermen were set to vote on the rate increase Nov. 23, but decided to hold off voting on the measure until spring to further consider the issue. The council members discussed the rate increase for several months last fall.
Alderman Tim Dunn said he was not certain now would be a good time to increase the room tax rate when hotels are still receiving fewer guests because of the coronavirus. However, Dunn voted in favor of the increase.
“These are difficult times,” Dunn said. “I don’t know if we need to increase the burden on the people who rent rooms in this town.”
Fesenmaier proposed instead of approving a rate increase to investigate which short-term rental property owners are not charging a room tax rate and require them to charge a rate.
“I think that’s the route to go,” Fesenmaier said. “Let’s capture the room taxes that we should already be collecting and are not because we are not identifying them. I would rather go that route at this time rather than the increase.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said several of the local short-term rental properties that are not charging a room tax rate are located outside the city limits.
“When you look online and you see these vacation rentals, a lot of them say ‘Lake Geneva,’ but they’re not actually in the city,” Klein said.
Flower said she is not in favor of increasing Lake Geneva’s room tax rate to 8% when other surrounding communities’ room tax rates are at 5%. She said increasing the room tax rate could encourage tourists to stay in other communities.
“If others are at 5%, I guess I’m just a little bit concerned that, that may push people away from the city,” Flower said. “I know people shop around.”
Fontana, the village of Walworth and town of Linn have a 5% room tax rate, and the town of Geneva has a 6% rate.
The city of Delavan and town of Delavan are the only communities in Walworth County that currently have an 8% room tax rate.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is in favor of the rate increase, because a portion of the revenue that the city collects from room taxes is distributed to the tourism commission, which uses the funding to award grants to help local organizations promote events that will be held in Lake Geneva.
“This money promotes the city,” Hedlund said. “The tourism commission gives money to people who bring people to the city. I just think that’s a no-brainer.”
Comptroller Karen Hall advised the aldermen to wait a couple months to implement the room tax rate increase to have enough time to inform the local hotels.
“Some of them are going to have to change their computer system and get them up to speed to charge the amounts in their computer software,” Hall said. “It’s not going to happen overnight.”