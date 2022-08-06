Lake Geneva approves schedule for adopting 2023 budget

Lake Geneva officials have given final approval for the city’s 2023 budget schedule.

Members of the city council unanimously approved Lake Geneva’s budget process schedule July 25, after the council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved the schedule July 5.

As part of the schedule, city department heads are asked to have their capital improvements and equipment replacement budgets submitted to the comptroller by Aug. 23 and their operating budget requests submitted by Sept. 9.

The department heads then present their budget requests to city aldermen during special finance, licensing & regulation committee meetings scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 22 in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

“Basically, we’re going to have a long day on a Thursday,” Alderman Richard Hedlund said regarding the Sept. 22 meetings.

City officials will then review the budget requests Sept. 27, and members of the finance, licensing & regulation committee will conduct special budget workshop meetings 4:30 p.m., Oct. 5, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 (if needed) at the city hall building.

City council members will approve the budget summary to be published on the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com, Oct. 24.

The city council is set to conduct a public hearing and vote on the budget, Nov. 22, in the city hall building, council chambers.

Alderman Ken Howell said this year’s budget schedule is similar to last year’s schedule.

“This is the same schedule we used last year with maybe the dates one day off,” Howell said. “That worked last year, and it should work this time.”