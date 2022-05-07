Lake Geneva approves three-year agreement for landscaping services; after receiving two different recommendations

Lake Geneva aldermen have approved a three-year contract with a company to provide landscaping services for the city, after receiving two different recommendations.

City council members approved a contract April 25 with Breezy Hill Nursery of Salem to provide landscaping services for Lake Geneva from 2022 to 2024.

The contract was approved by a 6-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”

Representatives from Breezy Hill Nursery submitted a total bid of $59,650 to provide landscaping services for the city during the next three years. Officials from David J. Frank Landscape Contracting of Milwaukee submitted a total bid of $160,187.

City Attorney Dan Draper told the aldermen that according to state statute they should approve the contract of the lower bidder.

“In order to award it to someone with a higher bid, you have to prove that the other person wasn’t responsible,” Draper said.

Both companies were recommended by two different city council committees.

Members of the city council’s public works committee approved the contract with Breezy Hill Nursery, April 25, by a 3-1 vote with Fesenmaier voting “no.”

The city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee approved David J. Frank Landscape Contracting’s bid, April 19, by a 3-2 vote with Alderman Richard Hedlund and Joan Yunker voting “no.”

During the finance committee meeting, Hedlund said he feels the city should approve Breezy Hill Nursery’s contract since they have done work for the city for several years.

“Breezy Hill has been doing it for years,” Hedlund said. “They’re less money. From what I understand, that was the recommendation of the public works department.”

Fesenmaier said David J. Frank’s bid is only about $500 more, and the company listed their credentials along with their proposal, and Breezy Hill Nursery did not present their credentials.

“I think it would be nice to change it up, so we can use somebody that’s got a broad base in southeast Wisconsin,” Fesenmaier said. “They got a lot of great credentials. They talk about irrigation services, and it may be something we want to look into for water management. A new company for $500 more over three years, I think it’s worth a try.”

