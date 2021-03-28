Lake Geneva approves traffic signal for Highway 120/Bloomfield Road

Lake Geneva officials have given the "green light" to have traffic signals installed at an intersection that has been deemed dangerous by local leaders and residents.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved three agreements, March 22, to have traffic signals installed near the intersection of State Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road in the Town of Bloomfield.
City officials and representatives from Lake Geneva schools have been wanting to have traffic signals installed at that intersection for several years because of the amount of traffic that occurs in that area.
The intersection is located near Lake Geneva Middle School, Badger High School and several residential developments that are under construction.
The council members unanimously approved a "memorandum of understanding" between the city, Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Town of Bloomfield for the traffic signals to be installed.
The intersection is located on a state highway in the Town of Bloomfield, and the City of Lake Geneva is responsible for the design and installation of the traffic signals.
As part of the "memorandum of understanding," the signals will be constructed under the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's standards, and the department will take over ownership and maintenance of the signals once they are completed.
The Town of Bloomfield consents to the installation of the signals and will complete all permit applications that are requested by the Department of Transportation.
"It's their intersection even though it's a state highway," City Attorney Dan Draper said of the Town of Bloomfield. "It's in their jurisdiction, they are consenting to it and they will file all the necessary permits to get the installation done."
The city council unanimously approved an agreement with Lake Geneva schools to share the cost of installing the signals, which will not exceed $500,000.
As part of the agreement, the City of Lake Geneva will pay $150,000 of the cost, and the Badger High School District and Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District will pay the rest of the cost.
"They're going to pick up whatever difference there is above the $150,000," Draper said.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she is pleased that Lake Geneva schools is paying part of the cost for the project.
"I like the idea that the additional funding is coming from the school district, because it really affects all the kids and people who use that intersection, and I believe the Town of Bloomfield is not partaking," Flower said. "The school taxing body is more encompassing, so I think it makes a lot of sense."
The council members also approved a task order, by a 7-1 vote with Flower voting "no," to have Kapur & Associates Consulting Engineers of Burlington install the traffic signals.
Flower argued that the task order that was in the council packet was dated Nov. 27, 2018.
Draper said he does not know why the incorrect task order was included in the packet, but confirmed that the council would be voting on the most recent agreement.
"The numbers you have are the latest numbers that were worked out between the state and Kapur," Draper said. "One of the things that came up is we wanted assurance that it wasn't going to exceed $500,000."
City Administrator Dave Nord said the task order that was included in the packet probably was prepared by former Mayor Tom Hartz in November 2018, but said there is an updated task order that reflects the current agreements.
"I know a couple of you had asked for the task order that was authorized under Mayor Hartz, and that was probably the one that slipped into the packet," Nord said. "The one that was updated by Kapur is floating around and it is out there."
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier proposed holding off voting on the task order until a special council meeting that was held March 23 to make sure the council was voting on the correct one.
Draper argued that there would not be enough time to add the item on the agenda for the following day. He said the city council could make the vote on the task order contingent upon receiving the most recent document.
Mayor Charlene Klein said she did not feel the council should hold off voting on the task order when the most recent document is available.
"I think we have assurance from the city administrator that we do have the current task order," Klein said. "I don't know why we would delay this even one day. It's been needed and coming for a long time."
