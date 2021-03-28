Lake Geneva approves traffic signal for Highway 120/Bloomfield Road

The council members also approved a task order, by a 7-1 vote with Flower voting "no," to have Kapur & Associates Consulting Engineers of Burlington install the traffic signals.

Flower argued that the task order that was in the council packet was dated Nov. 27, 2018.

Draper said he does not know why the incorrect task order was included in the packet, but confirmed that the council would be voting on the most recent agreement.

"The numbers you have are the latest numbers that were worked out between the state and Kapur," Draper said. "One of the things that came up is we wanted assurance that it wasn't going to exceed $500,000."

City Administrator Dave Nord said the task order that was included in the packet probably was prepared by former Mayor Tom Hartz in November 2018, but said there is an updated task order that reflects the current agreements.

"I know a couple of you had asked for the task order that was authorized under Mayor Hartz, and that was probably the one that slipped into the packet," Nord said. "The one that was updated by Kapur is floating around and it is out there."