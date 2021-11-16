Lake Geneva approves up to $40K for wage and benefit study, using contingency funds

Lake Geneva officials have decided to conduct a wage and benefit to make sure city employees are fairly compensated compared with other communities.

Members of the city council approved, Nov. 8, to hire the McGrath Human Resources Group of Wonder Lake, Illinois to conduct the study for a cost not to exceed $40,000. The motion was approved by a 6-2 vote with alderwomen Cindy Flower and Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”

The city council members then approved, 7-1, to use money from the city’s contingency fund to pay for the study, with Fesenmaier voting “no.”

Members of the city council’s personnel committee first discussed the idea of conducting the study, Oct. 4. The city has not conducted a wage and benefit study since 2015.

The study is expected to take about four months to complete.

Victoria McGrath, CEO of the McGrath Human Resources Group, said her company will meet with city department heads, collect external market data from surrounding communities and distribute a questionnaire to city employees to assist with the study.

McGrath said her company will help the city develop a wage and benefit system that best meets the city’s needs.

“So we’re not a cookie-cutter organization,” McGrath said. “We want to make sure we have a compensation program that is going to be attractive and competitive.”

McGrath said her company also will look at employees’ salaries, health insurance contributions, Wisconsin Retirement System contributions, vacation time and sick leave and compare those with surrounding communities.

“We can take a look at what’s your wages to benefits,” McGrath said. “Do you want to spend more money on benefits? Do you want to spend more money on compensation? It also helps develop your compensation philosophy.”

McGrath said it may be difficult to compare Lake Geneva to other surrounding municipalities, since it is a tourist community. She said, as part of the study, the company will determine if Lake Geneva is competing with other local communities for attracting employees.

“We will work with each administrator and department director to look at what communities you are competing with, are you losing to anybody and who is your major contiguous competition,” McGrath said. “Not too many people are going to drive an hour or an hour and a half to go work in Lake Geneva. So we need to look at that geographic area around you.”

Flower questioned why the city is approving $40,000 for the study when information in the city council packet indicates that the cost is $24,250.

City Administrator Dave Nord said the city increased the cost to $40,000 in case additional expenses incur during the study. He said if there are additional costs, then they would not have to come back to the city council for a vote.

“As far as how quickly the council can react, we were thinking this would be a quicker route,” Nord said. “But that’s totally up to you folks.”

Flower said she would prefer to pay $24,250 with a percentage increase rather than $40,000 for the study.

“I would rather know if additional things are happening or if we could do $24,250 with additional expenditures up to 10% or 20%,” Flower said. “Going up to $40,000 sounds like a lot, and it makes me a little bit uncomfortable.”

