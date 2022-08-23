 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Geneva Area Christian Women's Connection to host Ladies Fall Luncheon

The Lake Geneva Area Christian Women’s Connection will host its Ladies Fall Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 14 at the Hawks View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road in Lake Geneva.

The event will include a buffet luncheon.

Guest speaker will be Lynn Ross of Columbus, Wisconsin who will present “Dying to Live.”

Special feature will be Sally Nimmow, owner of Thrift-In at 830 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva. Nimmow will present “A Treasure Trove of Gifts.”

The cost to attend is $20.

For more information, call 262-744-1755 or 262-607-6184 or send an email message to lakegenevaareacwc@gmail.com.

Checks should be made payable to LGA-CWC and mailed to Sandy Carlson, 470 Ashley Drive, Williams Bay, WI. 53191. Checks must be received by Aug. 29 along with name, address and phone number.

