Lake Geneva Area Christian Women's Connection to host Ladies Fall Luncheon

The Lake Geneva Area Christian Women’s Connection will host its Ladies Fall Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 14 at the Hawks View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road in Lake Geneva.
The event will include a buffet luncheon.
Guest speaker will be Lynn Ross of Columbus, Wisconsin who will present “Dying to Live.”
Special feature will be Sally Nimmow, owner of Thrift-In at 830 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva. Nimmow will present “A Treasure Trove of Gifts.”
The cost to attend is $20.
For more information, call 262-744-1755 or 262-607-6184 or send an email message to lakegenevaareacwc@gmail.com.
Checks should be made payable to LGA-CWC and mailed to Sandy Carlson, 470 Ashley Drive, Williams Bay, WI. 53191. Checks must be received by Aug. 29 along with name, address and phone number.