Lake Geneva area nursing homes, first responders receive COVID vaccine

He added that some staff members are under the age of 18, which is the required age to receive the FDA emergency use authorized Modern Inc. vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Residents and staff members who missed their first chance to receive the vaccine will likely have another chance though, according to Stankevitz.

He said two more vaccine sessions are expected to occur at Golden Years facilities in the coming weeks, allowing residents and staff the chance to still receive both the first and second doses of the vaccine.

“There is a possibility that folks who either couldn’t or chose not to get it in this first round will have another round of possibility coming up,” he said.

Throughout this difficult year, facility operations manager Jeff Austin said he is especially thankful to all the family members of residents at the facility who have helped support Golden Years throughout the difficult time, even if it means social distancing to ensure the safety of all residents.

“A lot of these families for ten months now have not seen or touched their loved ones,” he said.

Stankevitz said while it has been a tough year, Golden Years has a lot to be thankful for and has a lot of hope as staff and residents continue to be vaccinated.