Lake Geneva area reps call out governor’s budget; call it ‘wish list’ and ‘Trojan horse’ filled with ‘extreme proposals’

Though Evers still wants to close the prisons, his budget wouldn't stipulate a timeline for doing so. Further, it would completely phase out the use of replacement "Type 1" facilities for more severe juvenile offenders, instead focusing on community-based services, while changing the procedures by which those youth are sentenced, getting rid of the "serious juvenile offender" designation that determines placement, and upping the age of adult jurisdiction to 18.

Rather than "Type 1" facilities, Evers wants the state to operate the same residential care centers, under the same regulatory framework, that counties would.

Calling the two-tiered correctional system "outdated," Evers said it needs to be replaced to "make sure that our kids get the same evidence-based treatment and behavioral support no matter what part of the state they’re from."

"By focusing only on physical buildings and not on holistic change throughout the system, Act 185 was always going to fall short," he said. "That’s why in this budget, I am going to propose that we truly overhaul our juvenile justice system by focusing on best practices and a community-based approach to facilities."