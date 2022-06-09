Lake Geneva area to see major legislative district changes; contested races for Assembly and Senate

The June 1 filing deadline for nomination papers has now passed and races for the 2022 fall election are coming into sharper focus, with multiple contested races in Walworth County.

And with the redistricting of Wisconsin’s legislative maps in the wake of the 2020 U.S. Census, several West End communities are seeing major changes in their districts, according to Wisconsin State Legislature maps posted at https://maps.legis.wisconsin.gov/.

The biggest is that both the east end of Geneva Lake, where the City of Lake Geneva is located, and west end of Geneva Lake, including Fontana, Williams Bay and Walworth, will be located in the same legislative district.

As part of the new legislative boundaries, the Elkhorn area, previously split between the 31st and 32nd Assembly Districts, now falls solely within the 31st Assembly District.

The Whitewater area in Walworth County, previously in the 43rd Assembly District, also moves to the 31st Assembly District.

The East Troy area, previously split three ways between the 32nd Assembly District, the 33rd Assembly District and the 83rd Assembly District, now falls entirely within the 83rd Assembly District.

Currently the City of Lake Geneva is located in the 32nd legislative district, represented by Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, and the west end of the lake is located in the 31st legislative district and represented by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton.

Two candidates have filed to run against August for the seat in the new 32nd district — Republican Bart Williams of West Bend and Democrat challenger Adam Jaramillo of Williams Bay.

Loudenbeck, who represented the 31st district, has opted to not run again and is instead running for secretary of state against Democrat Doug LaFollette, along with six other candidates.

Four candidates are running for the open 31st Assembly District.

Three Republicans are running for the position. They are Ellen Schutt of Clinton, Maryann Zimmerman of Whitewater and Jason Dean of Whitewater.

Democrat Brienne Brown of Whitewater is also running for the seat and will face whoever wins the Aug. 9 primary in the Nov. 8 election.

Three candidates had filed campaign registration statements for the 83rd Assembly District, with ballot status approved for Republicans Pat Goldammer of Waterford and Nik Rettinger of Mukwonago, and independent Chaz Self of East Troy. Incumbent Republican Chuck Wichgers filed notification of non-candidacy for his 83rd Assembly District seat. Wichgers’ ballot status has been approved to run for the 82nd Assembly District.

State senate race

The communities directly around Geneva Lake will all remain in the 11th State Senate district, but there are changes to the northern part of the district.

For the 11th State Senate seat, incumbent Republican Stephen Nass of La Grange is running again and will face Democratic challenger Steven Doelder of Bloomfield.

The new 11th Senate district will include the City of Whitewater, which was in district 15 and had been represented by Rep. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, who is not running for re-election.

The new 11th Senate district will not include East Troy, which is moving to the 28th Senate district and is represented by Sen. Julian Bradley, R-Franklin, who is not up for election this November.

Congressional district changes

Additional changes are also coming to the 1st Congressional district, which has voted Republican since 1995, first for Mark Neumann and subsequently for former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan and incumbent Bryan Steil.

Previously, the 1st Congressional District encompassed the vast majority of Walworth County, all of Racine and Kenosha counties, and parts of Rock, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.

The new 1st Congressional District map adds Democratic areas around the Beloit and Janesville in Rock County, the Whitewater area in northeastern Walworth County and the southeastern Milwaukee suburbs of St. Francis, Cudahy and South Milwaukee in Milwaukee County, while subtracting Republican areas in southern Waukesha County and the East Troy area in northeastern Walworth County.

Three have filed for the 1st Congressional District, with incumbent Republican Bryan Steil of Janesville set to face Democratic challenger Ann Roe of Janesville, and independent Going Away Party challenger Charles E. Barman of Sharon.

With redistricting, East Troy in northeastern Walworth County becomes part of the 5th Congressional District, currently held by incumbent Republican Scott Fitzgerald.

Republican Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau is being challenged by Mike Van Somerson of Pewaukee.

According to the Madison-based Wisconsin Elections Commission, state offices up for election this fall are those for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senator (odd-numbered districts) and state representative. Federal offices up for election are U.S. Senate and Representatives to Congress.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.