Lake Geneva area's first significant snow expected Tuesday morning

Meteorologists predict the season's first significant snow will take place Tuesday, just in time for the morning commute.
One to two inches of wet, dense snow could fall Tuesday morning in south-central Wisconsin, causing sharp reductions in visibility and the potential for slippery conditions according to the National Weather Service.
National Weather Service meteorologist Aidan Kuroski said the Lake Geneva area could get between 1 inch and 2½ inches of snow, with snowfall beginning around 3 a.m. Tuesday and lasting through the morning.
The snow should turn to rain later Tuesday, and forecasters expect precipitation to continue through Wednesday.
But the forecast for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday calls for clearing skies and temperatures near 50 in southeastern Wisconsin.
A surprise snowstorm struck the Lake Geneva area last year
