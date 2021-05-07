Lake Geneva Bacon Fest is sold out, no day-of ticket sales

LAKE GENEVA – The good news? Bacon Fest is this Saturday, May 8, in Lake Geneva and the sound of music and smell of bacon will be in the air at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The bad news? The event has sold out and there will not be any day-of tickets sold at the entrance.

The tickets were limited to 2,500 and ticket holders were given designated times to arrive to promote social distancing.

The event is organized by the Lake Geneva Regional News and showcases unique bacon creations by local chefs and restaurants. The list of food items includes bacon hot dogs, bacon covered fries, bacon nachos — even bacon desserts.

Bacon Fest features live music starting at noon from the student group at Lake Geneva House of Music.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Gravity of Youth performs at 1 p.m., followed by the Amazing Farm Boys at 2:45 p.m., and then the Spectaculars.

The event is sponsored by Pats Services, the City of Lake Geneva, Best Bargains, Bruno’s Liquors and the Farm Stand.

This is the first Lake Geneva Bacon Fest and Regional News General Manager Rob Ireland hopes to make it the first of many Bacon Fests. In future years, likely capacity will be able to be increased.