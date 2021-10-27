Lake Geneva Badger tennis team united to make it to state, but falls short at championship

MADISON — The Badger girls tennis team united to make it to a trip to state together, but they fell short of bringing home a championship.

The team lost 6-1 to Divine Savior Holy Angels in the opening round of the Division 1 WIAA team championships Friday, Oct. 22 at Nelsen Stadium located at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Badger senior Zaya Iderzul, who finished third last weekend in the individual state tournament, took the opening match in two straight sets 6-2, 6-2 against sophomore Carolyn Schaefer of Divine Savior Holy Angels.

In the second match of the day, senior Grace Packie got the Divine Savior Holy Angels in the win column over Badger junior Tinker Trent 7-5 and 6-1.

That win led to five consecutive match wins for the Holy Angels, ultimately ending the Badgers season.

Divine sophomore Madi Guellermo defeated senior Lauren Hasse 6-0 and 6-2. Senior Ava Derpes won 6-1 and 6-2 over Badger junior Nina Anderson.

The final three wins to secure a spot in the semi-finals for the Holy Angels came in the doubles matches. Senior Alex Moews and sophomore Molly Jex defeated Badger senior Emma Fasano and freshman Ellie Hirn 6-1 and 6-2.