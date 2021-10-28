Lake Geneva Badgers set to play Kettle Moraine Friday in second round home playoff game

The Badger High School football team won its first playoff game of the postseason by one point.

The Badgers defeated the Milton High School Redhawks 21-20 in a close game, Oct. 22.

Badger Head Coach Matt Hensler admits the game was close but is excited that his team is advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

“It was exciting. We have a tendency to do that— make things exciting,” Hensler said. “We got a lot of things to work on, but I’m super excited for these guys. I’m really proud of them. Getting in the second round for another home game is awesome for the seniors.”

The Badgers put the first points on the scoreboard when Cole Berghorn ran 41 yards for a touchdown, with 8:30 left in the first quarter. Then with a successful extra point, the Badgers led 7-0.

With about 24 seconds left in the first quarter, quarterback Kegan Huber threw a 49-yard pass to Chandler Loveridge for the Badger’s second touchdown of the game, and with another successful extra-point kick through the uprights, the Badgers increased their lead 14-0.