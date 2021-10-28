Lake Geneva Badgers set to play Kettle Moraine Friday in second round home playoff game

The Badger High School football team won its first playoff game of the postseason by one point.
The Badgers defeated the Milton High School Redhawks 21-20 in a close game, Oct. 22.
Badger Head Coach Matt Hensler admits the game was close but is excited that his team is advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
“It was exciting. We have a tendency to do that— make things exciting,” Hensler said. “We got a lot of things to work on, but I’m super excited for these guys. I’m really proud of them. Getting in the second round for another home game is awesome for the seniors.”
The Badgers put the first points on the scoreboard when Cole Berghorn ran 41 yards for a touchdown, with 8:30 left in the first quarter. Then with a successful extra point, the Badgers led 7-0.
With about 24 seconds left in the first quarter, quarterback Kegan Huber threw a 49-yard pass to Chandler Loveridge for the Badger’s second touchdown of the game, and with another successful extra-point kick through the uprights, the Badgers increased their lead 14-0.
The Redhawks answered with about 8:26 left in the second quarter, when Zack Bothun ran in for a touchdown, but Milton failed to score on a two-point conversion attempt making it a 14-6 game.
Huber threw interceptions during the Badgers’ next three possessions, but Milton failed to score on the turnovers, giving the Badgers a 14-6 lead at halftime.
Berghorn ran 49 yards for another touchdown with about five minutes left in the third quarter, and with a successful extra-point attempt, the Badgers increased their lead 21-6.
Bothun ran 62 yards for a touchdown with about 4:34 left in the quarter. This time Milton had a successful two-point conversion attempt to make it a seven-point game, with a 21-14 score at the end of the third quarter.
Milton intercepted another Badger pass in the fourth quarter and got the ball to the one-yard line, with about four minutes left in the game.
Bothun ran in for his third touchdown, but the Redhawks failed another two-point conversion attempt, giving the Badgers the 21-20 victory.
Hensler congratulated Milton on playing a tough game.
“They are a pretty darn, good football team,” Hensler said. “Everybody in the playoffs is a good team, but they are a very good football team. I give them a lot of credit.”
Berghorn ran for 217 total yards during the game. Huber ran for 86 yards, and Manny Amann ran for 34 yards.
Bothun ran for a total of 205 yards for the Redhawks.
The Badgers are now set to play Kettle Moraine in the second round of the playoffs 7 p.m., Oct. 29 at home.
Kettle Moraine defeated Racine Horlick, 17-6, Oct. 22.
Hensler said he is now preparing his team for the upcoming playoff game and working on fixing the mistakes that his team made against Milton.
“We just got to clean everything up,” Hensler said. “There’s little mistakes that costed us. We moved the ball really well. We just didn’t finish in the red zone, but we’ll work on that.”