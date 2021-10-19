Lake Geneva Badgers to play Milton Red Hawks in first round of playoffs after homecoming win

The Badger High School football team had a happy homecoming as they defeated Delavan-Darien High School 42-6, Oct. 15.
The Badgers close out their regular season with a 6-1 record in the Southern Lakes Conference and a 7-2 record overall, as they now head into the playoffs.
On Friday, Oct. 22, the Badgers will play the Milton Red Hawks in a home playoff game in Lake Geneva.
Both the Badgers and the Comets started out slow in the first quarter, but Cole Berghorn ran 63 yards for a touchdown with 2:07 left in the quarter, and with a successful field goal, the Badgers led 7-0.
The Badgers had a dominate second quarter with 35 unanswered points.
Quarterback Kegan Huber ran for 28 yards in the opening seconds of the quarter for a touchdown, and with a field goal, the Badgers led 14-0.
Berghorn ran for 64 yards for his second touchdown of the game with 7:04 left in the quarter, and with a successful field goal the Badgers increased their lead 21-0.
About two minutes later, Manny Amann would run for 45 yards for a touchdown and with another successful field goal attempt, the Badgers led 28-0.
Wes Anderson recovered a Delavan-Darien fumble and scored a touchdown with about 5:21 left in the second quarter and with a good field goal, the Badgers led 35-0.
Berghorn would close out the half with a 33-yard rushing touchdown, and with the sixth successful field goal attempt of the evening, the Badgers increased their lead 42-0 going into halftime.
During the halftime activities, Wilbert Kennedy and Branden Tice were honored for being inducted into the Badger High School Wall of Fame. Emily Russart also was inducted but was unable to attend.
The Badger High School homecoming court also was announced during halftime.
The Badgers went scoreless in the second half, and with 13 seconds left in the game, Delavan-Darien quarterback Neil Janssen would throw a 16-yard pass to Zachary Metcalf for a touchdown to avoid the shutout.
However, the Comets’ field goal attempt was no good, and the Badgers would walk away with the 42-6 victory.
Head Coach Matt Hensler said he is excited that his team won their homecoming game.
“We got off to a super slow start, but we’re very happy with how we finished out the first half,” Hensler said. “We’re very happy for these guys and for the seniors, especially.”
Berghorn had 190 total rushing yards for the game, and Huber had 95 rushing yards. Amann had 49 rushing yards. Cade Scheideman had 35 rushing yards, and Landon Nottesstad had 19 rushing yards.
The Badgers’ first playoff game is scheduled for 7 p.m., Oct. 22 at home against Milton High School.
“We’re officially in playoff mode right now,” Hensler said. “It’s awesome. It’s our second season.”