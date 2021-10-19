Lake Geneva Badgers to play Milton Red Hawks in first round of playoffs after homecoming win

Berghorn would close out the half with a 33-yard rushing touchdown, and with the sixth successful field goal attempt of the evening, the Badgers increased their lead 42-0 going into halftime.

During the halftime activities, Wilbert Kennedy and Branden Tice were honored for being inducted into the Badger High School Wall of Fame. Emily Russart also was inducted but was unable to attend.

The Badger High School homecoming court also was announced during halftime.

The Badgers went scoreless in the second half, and with 13 seconds left in the game, Delavan-Darien quarterback Neil Janssen would throw a 16-yard pass to Zachary Metcalf for a touchdown to avoid the shutout.

However, the Comets’ field goal attempt was no good, and the Badgers would walk away with the 42-6 victory.

Head Coach Matt Hensler said he is excited that his team won their homecoming game.

“We got off to a super slow start, but we’re very happy with how we finished out the first half,” Hensler said. “We’re very happy for these guys and for the seniors, especially.”