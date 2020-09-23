Lake Geneva beach crowds surge during public health crisis

The county is averaging about 18 positive tests a day, and with more than 2,400 infections as of Sept. 21, Walworth County has the state's third-highest per capita infection rate, behind only Milwaukee County and Brown County.

Many summer visitors to Lake Geneva ignored public health guidelines for face masks and social distancing to control the spread of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

City Administrator Dave Nord said the increased revenue from beach admissions will relieve a projected $400,000 city budget deficit that had been forecasted earlier in the year.

"The additional revenues will help offset some of the negative impact on revenues in other areas of the budget," Nord said.

City officials told aldermen Sept. 14 that the city now is now about $25,000 ahead of budget for this year, and that the beach attendance increase was largely responsible.

"I couldn't believe how well we were doing," city comptroller Karen Hall said. "It was a good decision to open the beach."

Nord said another factor in the revenue increase was a decision in July to increase the admission cost for children from $4 to $8.

The beach did experience other staff turnover during the summer, too.