Lake Geneva beach workers getting pay raises

Workers at Lake Geneva’s Rivera Beach are getting pay raises of about $1.50 an hour, in an effort to stop staff turnover.
Lake Geneva aldermen on July 7 unanimously approved the pay raises for beach attendants from $9.86 an hour to $11.34 an hour.
A pay increase also was approved for Jennifer Johnson as assistant beach supervisor, from $11.34 an hour to $12.82 an hour.
The salary increases were approved by the city council personnel committee, with no further action required by the full council.
The action comes after some Riviera Beach staffers quit earlier this summer out of dissatisfaction with the wages.
Public Works Director Tom Earle proposed the pay increases, citing the beach workers’ additional responsibilities this summer, with having to clean the restrooms near the beach.
Earle also cited difficulty recruiting people for beach attendant jobs, saying that local businesses offer better wages.
“We’ve been having a very hard time getting applicants,” he said. “We have quite a few places competing with us.”
Earle said not offering a pay increase earlier was an oversight, and that the beach has lost about six employees because of it.
“We would like to retain the ones we have,” he said.
Harbormaster Linda Frame said the beach staff currently has 12 employees, and workers were excited to hear that pay raises were coming.
“They want to work. They don’t complain. They do what is asked of them,” Frame said. “That’s why they deserve this raise.”
City comptroller Karen Hall said the city budgeted an additional $8,000 for the beach staff this year, and the pay increases will cost about $5,000 for the rest of the summer.
“There’s plenty of money in the budget already,” Hall said.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower asked if beach employees could receive “risk pay” because they have to work with the public during the coronavirus pandemic.
Riviera Beach longtime supervisor George Steffen resigned in protest this summer after about 40 years on the job because he disagreed with opening the beach to the public during the public health crisis.
Steffen then was replaced by Yeager Borchert, who resigned a few weeks later, citing poor pay.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.