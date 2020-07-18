Lake Geneva beach workers getting pay raises

Workers at Lake Geneva’s Rivera Beach are getting pay raises of about $1.50 an hour, in an effort to stop staff turnover.

Lake Geneva aldermen on July 7 unanimously approved the pay raises for beach attendants from $9.86 an hour to $11.34 an hour.

A pay increase also was approved for Jennifer Johnson as assistant beach supervisor, from $11.34 an hour to $12.82 an hour.

The salary increases were approved by the city council personnel committee, with no further action required by the full council.

The action comes after some Riviera Beach staffers quit earlier this summer out of dissatisfaction with the wages.

Public Works Director Tom Earle proposed the pay increases, citing the beach workers’ additional responsibilities this summer, with having to clean the restrooms near the beach.

Earle also cited difficulty recruiting people for beach attendant jobs, saying that local businesses offer better wages.

“We’ve been having a very hard time getting applicants,” he said. “We have quite a few places competing with us.”