Lake Geneva becomes county's first dementia-friendly municipality

Eric Russow, co-founder of the Dementia Friendly Community Initiative- Walworth County, said the training is designed to help people understand the needs of people with dementia.

"They learn how to handle issues that may come up if a person with Alzheimer's gets confused or irritated," Russow said. "They would know the best way to take care of the person."

The training also includes information about the different stages of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

"We explain that Alzheimer's is not a mental illness," Russow said. "It's the brain deteriorating over time."

Nord said the training provided city staff with valuable information.

"Given our constant and continual interaction with the public, city staff needs to be educated on this topic," Nord said, "so we are prepared if the need arises."

Seth Elder, the city's parking operations manager, said seven of his staff members completed the training, which will help them be better prepared if they have to assist someone who has dementia.

Elder noted that as baby boomers reach retirement age and life expectancy continues to grow, the percentage of the U.S. population affected by dementia is expected to increase, too.