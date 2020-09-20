Lake Geneva becomes county's first dementia-friendly municipality

Lake Geneva is being recognized as the first dementia-friendly community in Walworth County.
The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative-Walworth County presented the city Aug. 31 with a Purple Angel Award for completing the organization's dementia training program.
About 15 city employees completed the 30-minute training, including Mayor Charlene Klein, City Administrator Dave Nord and representatives from the city clerk's office, parking operations and the public library.
The Lake Geneva Police Department previously completed the training and was recognized as dementia-friendly starting in 2018.
The dementia-friendly award also has been presented to more than 50 area businesses, libraries, churches and nonprofit organizations.
Klein said she is pleased that Lake Geneva has been recognized as the first dementia-friendly community in the county. Klein said the training was a valuable experience for her and others in city government.
"With just one or two exceptions, the entire staff at city hall has gone through the training program," she said. "And it was very educational and enlightening."
The training instructs people in business, government or elsewhere how to interact with and assist senior citizens or others who are living with Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia.
Eric Russow, co-founder of the Dementia Friendly Community Initiative- Walworth County, said the training is designed to help people understand the needs of people with dementia.
"They learn how to handle issues that may come up if a person with Alzheimer's gets confused or irritated," Russow said. "They would know the best way to take care of the person."
The training also includes information about the different stages of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
"We explain that Alzheimer's is not a mental illness," Russow said. "It's the brain deteriorating over time."
Nord said the training provided city staff with valuable information.
"Given our constant and continual interaction with the public, city staff needs to be educated on this topic," Nord said, "so we are prepared if the need arises."
Seth Elder, the city's parking operations manager, said seven of his staff members completed the training, which will help them be better prepared if they have to assist someone who has dementia.
Elder noted that as baby boomers reach retirement age and life expectancy continues to grow, the percentage of the U.S. population affected by dementia is expected to increase, too.
"It's important we have the proper techniques and resources to assist and communicate with people afflicted by dementia and their caregivers," Elder said.
After the training with city staff, Russow conducted a tour of City Hall to determine if the building would be accessible for people with dementia. He said he found the building accommodating to such people.
"It's easy to navigate," he said. "The building is in excellent shape."
He also provided the city with educational materials regarding Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
"The program is only about a half hour, so we can't go into too much depth," he said. "So we usually provide some additional resources for them."
The nonprofit offers its training to communities, government departments, community groups, churches and businesses.
Delavan city employees are scheduled to undergo the training, which would make Delavan the second community in Walworth County to receive the dementia-friendly recognition.
Russow said he encourages others to complete the training, because it allows people with dementia to know when a place or facility is accessible to them.
