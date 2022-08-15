 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Geneva boat launch closed Aug. 15-22 for Venetian Fest

Brush drop-off at Lake Geneva public works will be closed from Aug. 15 until Aug. 22 for Venetian Fest.

Brush drop-off will reopen 6 a.m., Aug. 23. 

The City of Lake Geneva boat launch will also be closed Aug. 15 for Venetian Fest and will re-open Aug. 22. Boat launches in the Town of Linn, Village of Fontana and Village of Williams Bay will be open.

The Lake Geneva fishing pier will be closed Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 to prepare for the Venetian Fest fireworks show. The fireworks are scheduled to be held at dusk, Aug. 21

