Lake Geneva boat slip renters asked to remove watercraft from city lagoon for cleaning

Several boat owners who rent a boat slip in Lake Geneva’s city lagoon have been asked to remove their watercraft from the water for cleaning.

Harbormaster Steve Russell said he has asked people who rent space in boat slips one through eight in the city’s boat pier lagoon, located near the 100 block of Wrigley Drive, to either remove their watercraft or to not put it in the water, so seaweed, branches, leaves and other materials can be removed.

“What I’ve told them right now is if they don’t have to, don’t put their boats in, especially in slips one through four, because they’re not really usable,” he said.

Russell said, during the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee meeting June 14, that a large amount of debris has built up in the lagoon this summer, and it has to be removed.

“The lagoon is clogged. Slips one through eight are clogged. They’re not usable,” Russell said. “People have boats in there. I told them to get them out.”

Russell said, since the piers meeting, he has not received a full commitment from a company to come and clean the lagoon.

“I’m hoping with the company that came back with the lowest bid that they can do it no later than mid-July,” Russell said. “But I don’t have confirmation yet.”

He said he is considering proposing that the people who have been unable to use their slips to receive some type of reimbursement.

“My intent is if we don’t get this cleaned until say July 15, I will go back to piers and harbor and ask the people be reimbursed at least 50%,” Russell said. “If it goes beyond that, it could turn into that these slips aren’t available all year. I would ask piers and harbors for approval of a full-year credit.”

Russell said once a company is officially hired, then people would definitely have to remove their boats from the lagoon.

“I think slips six and seven may have a boat in them right now,” Russell said. “As soon as I have confirmed dates for cleaning, they will need to pull their boats out. So that’s the way I’m handling it right now.”

Removing debris from the lagoon is a short-term solution.

Russell said, in the future, the city will have to determine whether to hire a company to clean the lagoon on a regular basis or to purchase equipment to maintain the lagoon. He said the city also should adopt a 10-year dredging program for the lagoon.

“This is just going to be an ongoing problem every year,” Russell said. “It’s all kinds of weeds. Anything that is in the lake is drifting in there.”