Lake Geneva Boy Scout Troop 239

Lake Geneva Scouts BSA Troop 239 is sponsored by Immanuel Lutheran Church and meets Tuesday evenings.

During the warmer months, the Troop meets at a local outdoor conservancy with more than 240 acres of beautiful Wisconsin land to explore and utilize.

During the colder months, the Troop meets at Immanuel Lutheran Church. In 2019, Troop 239 had five scouts reach the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

Troop 239 is active in the community. Some of the more recent community involvement projects include a traditional flag retirement ceremony at Trinity Lutheran Church, where the Troop honored Veterans while retiring flags.

The Troop participates in Lake Geneva Winterfest by cleaning the Riviera and selling their amazing fresh, hot apple cider donuts, deep fried Oreo and other snacks. Similarly, the Troop participates in Lake Geneva’s Art in the Park and Oktoberfest. Over the summer, the Troop participated in a Thrivent sponsored Day of Generosity, where area parks were cleaned up.

Each year, Troop 239 attends summer camp, in 2019, they visited Canyon Camp in Stockton, Illinois. They also visited Northern Tier, a high adventure canoeing trip to the Boundary Waters.