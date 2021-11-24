Lake Geneva budget approved; includes tax increase, new police officers but no body cameras

Lake Geneva's 2022 budget will include a slight increase in the city's property tax levy and property tax rate, as well as designated funding for sidewalk repairs.

The budget also includes funds for two new police officers and three new members of the fire department, but does not include police body cameras.

Members of the city council approved the city's 2022 budget, Monday, Nov. 22, by A 6-1 vote with Alderman Richard Hedlund voting "no."

A public hearing was conducted for the budget, but no one spoke.

The budget includes a $8.3 million property tax levy compared to a $7.7 million property tax levy in 2021.

The city's property tax rate will increase to $5.19 per assessed valuation from $5.12 per assessed valuation in 2021.

"That translates roughly into a 1.4% increase," City Administrator Dave Nord said. "That translates into a homeowner with a house valued at $100,000 paying roughly a $7 increase."

The property tax rate initially was set to increase to $5.43 per $1,000 assessed valuation after the city approved in December 2021 to sell about $9.42 million worth of bonds to borrow that same amount of money during the next three years to help pay for the Riviera renovation project and other future projects.

However, members of the tourism commission approved, Oct. 18, to transfer about $200,000 from the tourism fund to the debt service fund, which helped lower the tax rate increase.

"It's the second smallest rate you've had in the last 10 years," Nord said. "So it's certainly something to be happy about in that regard."

Lake Geneva's previous tax rates include:

$5.42 per $1,000 assessed valuation in 2019

$5.56 per $1,000 assessed valuation in 2018

$5.84 per $1,000 assessed valuation in 2017

$5.96 per $1,000 assessed valuation in 2016

$6.04 per $1,000 assessed valuation in 2015, 2014 and 2013

$5.90 per $1,000 assessed valuation in 2012

Budget highlights

The 2022 budget includes hiring two new full-time police officers and five community service officers. The Lake Geneva Police Department is set to hire two additional police officers again in 2023 and 2024.

Representatives from the police department initially requested body cameras and a full-time records clerk to review footage and redact records from the body cameras to be included in the budget.

However, city officials indicated that there was not enough funding available for both the body cameras and additional police officers in the budget, and Police Chief Michael Rasmussen said that the police department was more in need of additional officers.

The budget also includes hiring three full-time first responders for the Lake Geneva Fire Department and two full-time employees for the Town of Linn Fire Department, with the Town of Linn reimbursing the city for the two staff members.

As part of the budget, city officials plan to spend about $765,000 on street improvement projects, $150,000 to install traffic signals near the corner of North Edwards Boulevard and Bloomfield Road, and $54,145 for bike trail improvements.

Funding designated for sidewalk repairs

The city council members approved an amendment to the budget, which was proposed by Alderwoman Cindy Flower, to transfer about $20,000 from the contingency fund to the city's sidewalk repair program.

The amendment was approved by a 4-3 vote with aldermen Ken Howell, Joan Yunker and Hedlund voting "no."

The city is set to have about $150,000 in its contingency fund for next year, and Flower said some of that money could be used to help pay for much-needed sidewalk repairs.

"The contingency is way higher than we've ever had it in the past," Flower said.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she also is in favor of using money from the contingency fund for sidewalk improvements.

"I support the amendment, because we are in a sad state of affairs with our sidewalks," Fesenmaier said. "We've had residents come to speak to that, and we need to put extra money into it and catch up."

