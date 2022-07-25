 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Geneva Burger King drive-thru broken into, cases of Whopper patties stolen

Lake Geneva Police are continuing to investigate a July 14 incident where an individual broke into the drive-thru window at the Downtown Lake Geneva Burger King and then left with cases of Whopper patties.

The incident happened when the restaurant was closed and the day shift manager discovered the damage when coming in to open up that morning around 5 a.m., according to Lake Geneva Police Detective Sgt. Glen Nettesheim.

The suspect reportedly broke into the drive-thru window and exited through the window at the restaurant at 100 N. Wells Street. In addition to stealing cases of Whopper patties a cash drawer was also stolen, although there was no money in the drawer.

As of Friday, July 22, no one had yet been arrested for the incident. Police were continuing to investigate.

