Lake Geneva burn ban lifted; camp fires in enclosed pits allowed

On Monday, the City of Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters lifted the city’s burn ban that was put in effect because of dry conditions.

The release from the fire department said, “Chief Peters expressed his appreciation to all who refrained from burning during these extremely dry conditions. Enjoy your summer and please be safe.”

As part of the announcement, the department reminded the public that the burning of yard waste and garbage refuse is still not allowed.

But under the city’s ordinance, camp fires are allowed in enclosed aboveground fire pits.

The ordinance states:

(1) Portable fire pits shall not be used or kindled on any balcony or under any overhanging portion or within 10 feet of any structure.

(2) Portable fire pits must be placed on a noncombustible surface.

(3) Portable fire pits shall be listed by a nationally recognized testing organization or acceptance to AHJ.

(4) Burning of yard waste or garbage refuse is prohibited; only clean, dry, untreated wood can be used.

(5) Flammable or combustible liquids shall not be used to ignite the fire.