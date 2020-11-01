Lake Geneva business group rehires event director

A familiar face is again promoting events for the downtown Lake Geneva business district.
Members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District board agreed Oct. 19 to rehire Kristina Tarantino as the group’s event director.
Tarantino began working for the tax-supported downtown group in January, then her position was eliminated during the summer.
Spyro Condos, president of the district board, said he was excited that Tarantino was returning to her position. He said Tarantino will develop more events for downtown during the spring.
“She’s a very smart lady,” Condos said. “She’s done a great job.”
Tarantino’s salary still has to be negotiated.
Tarantino will promote and organize events such as Cocoa Crawl, Lake Geneva Oktoberfest, Maxwell Street Days and the winter holiday tree-lighting ceremony.
She initially replaced executive director Bridget Leech, who left in December 2019 after working for the organization since April 2017.
Now, Tarantino will work as an independent contactor and will not officially restart her event director position until January. But she will help promote the business district’s holiday events during November and December.
“I’m working with the BID to try to bring some holiday cheer downtown,” she said.
The organization’s board members discussed Tarantino’s rehiring during a closed session.
Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the board, said he looks forward to Tarantino serving as events director again.
“We know she was doing a great job, and we brought her back,” Anagnos said. “Everyone is happy that we rehired her.”
Tarantino said she, too, is happy to be back on the job.
“I feel really good with being back with the BID and trying to stick with the traditional holiday events and maybe creating some new outdoor shopping events,” she said.
Tarantino has worked in event promotion for about 20 years, beginning her career with JAM Productions in Chicago, helping to promote such events as the opening of Navy Pier, the World Cup and Disney State Street Event.
She also helped to attract several well known performers to Chicago, including Aretha Franklin and Jerry Seinfield.
She also worked for about eight years in the meeting and events division for credit card company American Express.
