Lake Geneva business group rehires event director

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m working with the BID to try to bring some holiday cheer downtown,” she said.

The organization’s board members discussed Tarantino’s rehiring during a closed session.

Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the board, said he looks forward to Tarantino serving as events director again.

“We know she was doing a great job, and we brought her back,” Anagnos said. “Everyone is happy that we rehired her.”

Tarantino said she, too, is happy to be back on the job.

“I feel really good with being back with the BID and trying to stick with the traditional holiday events and maybe creating some new outdoor shopping events,” she said.

Tarantino has worked in event promotion for about 20 years, beginning her career with JAM Productions in Chicago, helping to promote such events as the opening of Navy Pier, the World Cup and Disney State Street Event.

She also helped to attract several well known performers to Chicago, including Aretha Franklin and Jerry Seinfield.

She also worked for about eight years in the meeting and events division for credit card company American Express.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.