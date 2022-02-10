Lake Geneva Business Improvement District decides not to pay for forensic audit-- for now

Officials from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement have decided not to pay to have a forensic audit conducted on its finances from 2017 to 2019 at least for now.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, has requested that a forensic audit be conducted on the district’s finances for several months.

Condos has said when he became president of the Business Improvement District Board in the summer of 2020, he had inherited a $150,000 debt that occurred during the previous three years and wants to know what happened to the funds.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved, Jan. 10, to accept a $22,000 bid from Bergankdv, Ltd. of St. Cloud, Minnesota to conduct a forensic audit on the Business Improvement District’s finances, but the Business Improvement District would have to pay for the audit.

The Business Improvement District Board unanimously approved, Feb. 2, to table a vote on whether to pay for the audit.

Condos said he is not certain if it is the district’s responsibility to pay for the audit, and he does not know if the district has enough money in its budget to pay for the audit.

“I’m not sure legally, in the BID district, that we can pay for something like that,” Condos said. “Number one, it’s not in our budget. Number two, is it in our parameters of our duties in the BID district to do this?”

The city council members also approved, Jan. 10, to issue a compliant and have local law enforcement investigate the Business Improvement District’s financial documents from 2017 to 2019.

Condos said conducting a forensic audit may be redundant now that the issue is going to be investigated by local law enforcement.

“I hope they don’t find anything to be honest with you,” Condos said. “But if they do, then they will do this themselves. They’re not going to need us to do it.”

Condos said local law enforcement should have enough information to conduct their investigation if city officials sent them all the necessary documents.

“If they turned over all the information, what they did was turn over three audits, bank statements and invoices,” Condos said. “So I know our local authority will transfer it up to the county. So whoever is doing it, they got a lot of information.”

The Business Improvement District is a tax-supported business organization, which was established in 1991 to help improve the appearance of Downtown Lake Geneva.

Downtown property owners fund the district through property taxes. The city collects the taxes and distributes the money to the Business Improvement District.

The Business Improvement District hosts several events throughout the year including Cocoa Crawl, Wine Walk, Maxwell Street Days, Oktoberfest and holiday-related activities.

