Lake Geneva Business Improvement District launches redesigned website

Officials from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District have launched their redesigned website.

The website— which can be viewed by visiting www.streetsoflakegeneva.com— features information about the Business Improvement District, city services, parks, hotels, city parking and local businesses— with website links to the listed businesses.

Representatives from the Business Improvement District have been working on the revamped website with an independent contractor, Wendy Feistamel, during the past several months.

“Just check it out,” Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, said during the Feb. 2 Business Improvement District Board meeting. “It looks good. I love it.”

The website features a list of the Business Improvement District’s upcoming events including the Shamrock Shuffle Virtual 5K Walk/Run, Spring Fashion Week, Wine Walks, Summer Open Late Fridays, Maxwell Street Days, Honky Tonk Festival, Oktoberfest, Veterans Appreciation Weekend and holiday-related activities. A downloadable calendar of the upcoming events also is available on the website.

Tarantino said more events will be added to the website as they are scheduled.

“It has almost every single event on there,” Tarantino said. “As we get information about these events, we’ll start loading everything on there so everyone has all the information about parking and location and timing, just stuff we need to communicate.”

The website also is set to include links to sponsor or volunteer during an event.

“When we do an event, there’s a lot of things that go with it like sponsorship,” Tarantino said. “A lot of things I email out, we can now have that link on this website.”

The website includes links to the City of Lake Geneva’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com, and VISIT Lake Geneva’s website, www.VisitLakeGeneva.com, as well as a link for Business Improvement District members, where they can receive updated information about the district and its board meetings.

“There’s all kinds of new stuff,” Tarantino said. “Everybody should definitely go on there and check it out.”

The Business Improvement District was established in 1991 as a tax-supported business organization to help improve the appearance of the downtown area. The district also hosts several community events throughout the year to help attract visitors to Lake Geneva.

