Lake Geneva Business Improvement District to be reimbursed for holiday events

Tarantino said about 150 people attended the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and about another 2,000 people watched the event through livestreaming.

She said she talked with several downtown business owners who reported having additional foot traffic during the weekend of the tree lighting ceremony.

“The tree lighting brought people downtown, and it actually brought visitors for overnight stays,” Tarantino said. “They traveled far for it, because they heard about it on Facebook, and we did a lot of advertising on Facebook.”

Tarantino said the Santa workshops, which were held Dec. 5, Dec. 6, Dec. 12, Dec. 13 and Dec. 19 at Popeye’s on Lake Geneva, 811 Wrigley Drive, also were a popular attraction among visitors.

She said people from the Chicago area contacted the Business Improvement District asking about times and dates of the Santa workshops.

“People were definitely traveling to come see Santa,” Tarantino said. “He had a table there, and he was socially distanced from everybody. Even though it was inside, we made it as safe as we could.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tarantino said the Business Improvement District also promoted the holiday events and other activities on its website.