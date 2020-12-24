Lake Geneva Business Improvement District to be reimbursed for holiday events

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District will be reimbursed for helping to spread some holiday cheer in downtown Lake Geneva.
The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission unanimously approved, Dec. 14, to award a $13,068 grant to the Business Improvement District to help them pay the costs for promoting and hosting their holiday events.
About $3,500 of the grant money is for hosting the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which was held Dec. 4 in Flat Iron Park, about $1,000 is for hosting the Santa workshops, and about $8,568 is for promoting and advertising the holiday events through local media, posters and flyers, social media and the Business Improvement District’s website.
“We will use the funds to be reimbursed for marketing the events and entertainment,” Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, said. “We had a lot of lights and decorations. We spent a lot on getting the park looking really nice and decorating the Riviera.”
The Business Improvement has 45 days after the final holiday event is held to submit receipts related to the costs of hosting and promoting the events to Comptroller Karen Hall in order to receive the grant funding.
The tourism commission awards grants to help groups and organizations promote events that will attract visitors to Lake Geneva and encourage overnight stays.
Tarantino said about 150 people attended the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and about another 2,000 people watched the event through livestreaming.
She said she talked with several downtown business owners who reported having additional foot traffic during the weekend of the tree lighting ceremony.
“The tree lighting brought people downtown, and it actually brought visitors for overnight stays,” Tarantino said. “They traveled far for it, because they heard about it on Facebook, and we did a lot of advertising on Facebook.”
Tarantino said the Santa workshops, which were held Dec. 5, Dec. 6, Dec. 12, Dec. 13 and Dec. 19 at Popeye’s on Lake Geneva, 811 Wrigley Drive, also were a popular attraction among visitors.
She said people from the Chicago area contacted the Business Improvement District asking about times and dates of the Santa workshops.
“People were definitely traveling to come see Santa,” Tarantino said. “He had a table there, and he was socially distanced from everybody. Even though it was inside, we made it as safe as we could.”
Tarantino said the Business Improvement District also promoted the holiday events and other activities on its website.
“We completely overhauled our website,” Tarantino said. “If anyone has any questions about what’s going on in town or any questions about dates and times and where everything is happening, now we can direct everyone to the website.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund— who is a member of the tourism commission— questioned awarding the grant when most of the activities had already occurred.
“All these things you’re looking for in this grant have already happened,” Hedlund said. “Now, we’re taking grant applications for money that already has been spent?”
Alderwomen Mary Jo Fesenmaier— who also is a member of the tourism commission— argued that the tourism commission awarded a grant to the Lake Geneva Jaycees in October for their “Pub & Grub” Crawl after they had already printed posters advertising the event.
“Other people have done things ahead of time,” Fesenmaier said.
Tarantino said she had initially planned to submit the grant proposal in November.
“It’s my fault for not getting this to you sooner,” Tarantino told the commission members.
The tourism commission also unanimously approved to cancel a $38,385 grant that they awarded to the Business Improvement District in September 2019 to install an electronic sign at Flat Iron Park, purchase street banner signs and place postcard racks in VISIT Lake Geneva’s visitors center.
The electronic sign, which would have costed about $20,000, was never purchased, and the Business Improvement District still is in the process of purchasing all the street banner signs.
“Let’s forget about the old grant and start over,” Brian Waspi, chairman for the tourism commission, said. “I don’t want another meeting to go by where we just leave that one sitting there.”
Tarantino indicated that the Business Improvement District has purchased some of the street banner signs, and she may submit another grant request next year to purchase the rest of the signs.