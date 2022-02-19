Lake Geneva Business Improvement District's boundaries could be extended

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s boundaries could be expanded.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, announced during the board’s Feb. 2 meeting that he is looking into expanding the district’s boundaries.

The Business Improvement District is a tax-supported business organization, which was established in 1991 to help improve the appearance of Lake Geneva’s Downtown area.

People who own property within the Business Improvement District’s boundaries help fund the district through property taxes. The city collects the taxes and distributes the money to the Business Improvement District.

Condos said expanding the boundaries would allow the district to obtain more members and additional revenue.

“Considering the amount of people and the work that we do to bring in more people to the business community, so many people benefit from it who don’t pay in,” Condos said.

The Business Improvement District’s boundaries currently include from Geneva Street to Wrigley Drive and from Cook Street up to Wells Street where a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant is located.

Condos said he is considering expanding the boundaries to north of the intersection of Broad Street and Geneva Street and on Wells Street near where the Culver’s and McDonald’s restaurants are located.

“We’re looking at taking that whole area in for the BID,” Condos said. “I’m not sure yet. We have to discuss how far north we want to go.”

Laura Thompson, vice president of the Business Improvement District Board, said expanding the boundaries would not only benefit the district but the member businesses, as well.

“We may be mostly downtown, but there’s a lot of businesses that benefit from all the functions,” Thompson said.

The Business Improvement District hosts several events throughout the year including Wine Walk, Maxwell Street Days, Oktoberfest and holiday-related activities. The district is adding new events this year including the Shamrock Shuffle Virtual 5K Walk/Run, Spring Fashion Week and Honky Tonk Festival.

Condos said with the expanded boundaries, the Business Improvement District could obtain additional revenue to host more events.

“It will bring us more revenue where we can spend more on events and have more events,” Condos said. “It’s just going to go around in a circle, but everybody benefits.”

Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, said expanding the boundaries will give the district more areas to decorate during the holiday season.

“There will be a lot more Christmas decorations,” Tarantino said.

Terry Remke, Business Improvement District Board member, said not all property owners may be willing to become a part of the district if the boundaries are expanded.

“Some people are not here to defend themselves,” Remke said. “There’s love and hate. You go further out, and there’s going to be people who don’t want to be in it. Just make sure you plan properly.”

Condos said he still needs to talk with City Attorney Dan Draper about the proper steps that would need to be taken before the district’s boundaries are expanded.

“I will talk to the city attorney and find out what the legal parameters are or if we need to do a public hearing,” Condos said. “I’m not sure, because I’ve never done this. I just want to make sure we do this the right way.”

Members of the Business Improvement District Board are set to discuss the issue again during their March 2 meeting.

“So if anybody has any ideas, we will have a little session,” Condos said. “We will discuss all of it, and hopefully by then I will meet with the city attorney, so I can have ideas on how we can do it and the steps to do it.”

