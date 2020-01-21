Lake Geneva business owner named to state review board

Lake Geneva business owner Elizabeth Krause has been named to a state panel to help small business owners navigate government bureaucracy.

Krause, who previously served on the Lake Geneva City Council, has been named to the Wisconsin Small Business Regulatory Review Board.

The board advocates for business owners to make sure they are not negatively affected by state rules and regulations.

The review board meets quarterly and consists of seven members, including one state senator, one state representative and seven business owners.

Krause, who owns OrganiCuts Affordable Haircare, 511 Broad St., will serve a three-year term on the state panel, continuing until May 2023.

“It’s really an honor to serve in this capacity,” she said. “This is just another extension of my community service.”

Krause said she applied to the board by going on the Wisconsin’s Department of Administration website and completing a three-page application, then she had to undergo a criminal background check. She said she applied about 10 months ago.

The Small Business Regulatory Review Board was not her first choice. She initially wanted to serve on the state’s Cosmetology Review Board.