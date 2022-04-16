Lake Geneva businesses working to fill jobs before summer, optimistic about hiring

Finding employees to fill positions has been a difficult task for area businesses and municipalities during the past year.

For instance, last summer many businesses had to cut their hours or shut down for a day because of worker shortages.

However, many area business representatives are optimistic that the hiring climate will improve as the summer season approaches and more people are looking for work.

The latest Wisconsin workforce data show positive growth in the state’s employment rate and labor force participation, which state officials say may be signs of potential recovery from the surge in resignations caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Workforce Development reported April 14 that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate for March dropped to 2.8%, according to preliminary estimates. Officials also noted that the state had a record 3,056,200 people employed last month, according to preliminary data.

Area business representatives had an opportunity to meet with prospective employees during the Walworth County Spring Job Fair, which was held April 13 at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50 in the Town of Geneva.

About 40 businesses participated in the job fair, which was hosted by the Lake Geneva Regional News.

Representatives from the City of Lake Geneva attended the event looking to fill several positions including beach attendant, parking enforcement officer, lakefront attendant, Riviera custodian, boat launch attendant, seasonal workers for the public works department and a full-time human resource specialist/payroll coordinator.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said several city departments have had difficulty finding employees during the past year.

"I know public works is looking for a lot of seasonal help. Boat launch still needs some help," Elder said. "We're in decent shape parking-wise, but maybe we could use one more parking enforcement officer."

Elder said he hopes positions will be filled for the upcoming summer tourism season.

"It's still pretty early. It's the middle of April," Elder said. "We got a little time yet, but not a lot of time."

Elder said attending events such as the job fair gives city officials an opportunity to meet with jobseekers in person.

"Anytime you can make a face-to-face connection, it's much more effective than a want ad or a posting online," Elder said. "Face-to-face is really where you can make the connections."

Chris Palmer, recruitment marketing specialist for Walworth County, participated in the job fair to fill nursing positions and clerical positions for the county, as well as positions for the sheriff's office and department of public health.

"There's a wide range of positions in Walworth County that are available," he said.

Palmer said the county has had difficulty finding employees during the past year, especially for nursing positions.

"Nursing has definitely been a tough position across the board," Palmer said. "It's one of those things that COVID has brought. We're ramping back up and getting everything in order."

Palmer said he is confident more positions will be filled as summer approaches.

"We will probably see some ramp up as summer positions become available," Palmer said. "We have a lot of positions with public works right now that we're trying to ramp up with and being able to hire people into those positions is very, very important."

Palmer said the job fair helps people learn what type of employment opportunities are available in their area.

Representatives from Superior Ambulance Service attended looking for emergency management technicians, paramedics and maintenance technicians.

Martha Augustine, general manager for Superior Ambulance Service, said the emergency medical service industry has been affected by the recent staffing shortages.

"I think our industry has definitely experienced a change during COVID," Augustine said. "But we're all working together, coming up with creative ways to encourage people to come into the industry."

Augustine said the ambulance service company also participated in the job fair to educate people about its emergency medical technician training program.

"We're happy to walk them through the process. It's not as time consuming as they think it would be as far as initial training," Augustine said. "We offer advanced training, as well."

Drew Hanzalik, recruiter for Superior Ambulance Service, said more people usually apply for positions as summer approaches and students graduate from college.

"Usually with graduation, summer is a much higher hiring volume time for us," Hanzalik said.

Tina Erickson, human resource recruiter for Home Helpers Senior Care in Burlington, was looking for caregivers. It has been difficult hiring caregivers during the past year.

"It's a challenge right now," Erickson said. "But we're working to continue to grow."

Erickson said she is confident that the hiring outlook will improve in the future.

"I'm optimistic. I'm feeling as though we can never stop trying," Erickson said. "We have to keep moving forward, getting creative, getting out of the box and taking care of business."

Returning to the workforce

DWD chief economist Dennis Winters said with COVID there was a “great resignation” with many people leaving the workforce. But he said, “We’re getting a little bit of data in where the older workers, the baby boomers essentially, are coming back into the workforce. The causes of that are uncertain.”

Winters added that time will tell whether that workforce trend will continue.

Michael Lavin, special events chef for Lake Life Catering and Gage Marine, is looking to hire catering associates and to fill other positions for Gage Marine.

"We're looking for catering associates, but the whole Gage Marine corporation has positions available from our boat division, to our pier division, to our restaurant division," he said.

Lavin said the hiring market is competitive right now, as many area businesses are looking to fill positions.

But he feels more people will be seeking employment as summer approaches.

"I think we've seen a lot more interest, more than last year," Lavin said. "I think there's more interest in jobs compared to last year."

Lavin said attending events such as the job fair gives business representatives an opportunity to inform people about the positions they have available.

"You're able to tell your story to people and allow them to see what opportunities you have to offer," Lavin said. "One-on-one is better than the visibility of a computer."

A Rock County job fair, also sponsored by the Lake Geneva Regional News, is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27 from 1-5 p.m. at Janesville Conference Center, 3100 Wellington Place. To pre-register go to go.lakegenevanews.net/rockcountyjobseeker to get your resume in front of all attending employers before the event.

The Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this report with economic data.

