Lake Geneva candidate forum canceled because of virus

The Lake Geneva Regional News has canceled a candidate forum scheduled for Thursday for Lake Geneva city candidates in the April 7 election.
Because of the coronavirus and the need to protect public health, the forum will not be held as planned Thursday night at the Lake Geneva Public Library.
The forum was to include candidates for Lake Geneva mayor and city council.
The newspaper will continue offering coverage of Lake Geneva and other races in the weekly print edition and online at www.lakegenevanews.net.