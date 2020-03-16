You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lake Geneva candidate forum canceled because of virus
breaking

Lake Geneva candidate forum canceled because of virus

{{featured_button_text}}
Regional News logo

The Lake Geneva Regional News has canceled a candidate forum scheduled for Thursday for Lake Geneva city candidates in the April 7 election.

Because of the coronavirus and the need to protect public health, the forum will not be held as planned Thursday night at the Lake Geneva Public Library.

The forum was to include candidates for Lake Geneva mayor and city council.

The newspaper will continue offering coverage of Lake Geneva and other races in the weekly print edition and online at www.lakegenevanews.net.

+22 Photos: First-ever Kids Expo debuts in Lake Geneva

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics