Lake Geneva celebrates Arbor Day, plants tree at Central Denison Elementary School

The City of Lake Geneva’s Tree Board held a tree planting ceremony on the playground at Central Denison Denison Elementary School on Friday, April 29. The ceremony is an annual tradition Lake Geneva which is designated “Tree City USA.”

Each year, the city honors somebody in Lake Geneva on Arbor Day and this year it was dedicated to the second grade students of Central Denison Elementary School and Principal Becky Buhler.

“For a long time the tree board has wanted to partner with the schools,” Sonya Dailey, a City of Lake Geneva Tree Board Member, said. “We finally thought of an activity that might be doable."

Buhler had her kids collect seeds and they came up with a total of 2,000 seeds, according to Dailey.

“All the kids worked on it and they had enough that we shared with the other schools,” Dailey said. “All the kids got a handout of how to plant the seeds and they did. But even if they didn’t, they know there is such a thing as planting a tree and at second grade if they know there is such a thing that’s great. We can always use more trees."

The tree planted at the elementary school is an Autumn Fantasy Maple, and according city arborist Jon Foster, it’s a mix of two trees.

“It has a mix of Red Maple and Silver maple,” he said. “Silver Maple aren’t the most popular trees, but when you mix them together with this particular tree that we have planted here with a good structure and some really good fall color, we hope that in a couple years it’ll be another six feet. In the fall, when the colors start changing, it’ll have sort of an off-red color to it and it’s a beautiful color.”

All the second graders came out during the ceremony to learn about trees as well as Badger High School juniors Carter Volck and Katelyn Weiss, who have been working on a project of their own through their Science and Sustainability class at the high school.

“We got some seeds that were shared with us (of the 2,000 seeds collected) and we did different experiments with them including mixing them with warm water, cold water and even Coca-Cola,” Volck said. “We put them in our soil mix at Badger and we put them in our greenhouse and let them sit out there and grow. We had a couple trays that had some seedlings pop up and overall I think it was a pretty good experiment.”

Weiss found the project and experiment to be a lot of fun and a good experience.

“It was a fun experiment to see how it all would go and work in the real world and see what would be better when planting,” she said.

Candy Kirchberg, who has been on the Tree Board for eight to 10 years, called last year’s ceremony “incredible.” The tree was planted in front of the Lake Geneva Police Department located at 626 Geneva St. It was in memory of former Lake Geneva Police Chief Richard Newberry who had passed away in October 2020.

But she has long had the desire to get involved with the schools, and of course, bring her dog Finley, a Golden Retriever, who was just as excited as she was.

“I told him he was coming with me to this and he got very excited,” Kirchberg said. “He loves everybody and gets along with everyone.”

