Lake Geneva cemetery walks planned for September and October

During the time of year when people start thinking about ghosts, goblins and other mysterious creatures, local historians are giving people an opportunity to tour two of Lake Geneva’s oldest cemeteries.

Representatives from Black Point Estate and Gardens are set to host the “Maple Park Historic District Walk: Pioneer Cemetery” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at Pioneer Cemetery, in the 1100 block of Dodge Street, as well as the Oak Hill Cemetery Tour from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1101 Cemetery Road.

Both events were unanimously approved by the Lake Geneva City Council, Aug. 22. The walks initially were approved by the Lake Geneva Cemetery Board, May 18, pending city council approval.

“We have tours that we would like to offer groups to go into Pioneer Cemetery and Oak Hill Cemetery with the city’s blessing, rather than people just showing up there without permission,” Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, who also is a member of the cemetery board, said. “This gives the city’s blessing for these groups to be in the cemeteries.”

The Pioneer Cemetery walks will feature reenactors talking about some of the people who are buried in the cemetery.

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra, Noteworthy String Quintet, Prevailing Winds Quintet, a flute soloist and barbershop quartet will be providing music to add to the atmosphere of the walks.

Tours will last for about an hour and will depart every 15 minutes, with the last tour beginning 3:15 p.m. both days. The cost to attend the walk is $20.

Local historian Christine Brookes and Maple Park Home Owners Association Board Member Kathleen Phillips developed the Pioneer Cemetery tour.

“This year’s walking tour brings Lake Geneva history to life as actors portray some historic people from our community’s past, and some people you don’t know but definitely want to meet,” Brookes said in a press release.

Pioneer Cemetery was established in 1837 by Thomas McKaig. Some of the local historic figures who are buried in the cemetery include Dr. Philip Maxwell, Lewis Goodsell, O.T. LaSalle, H.B. Conant, John Haskins and several Civil War veterans.

The Oak Hill Cemetery walks will feature reenactors talking about some of the people who are buried in the cemetery, as well as the design and construction of the cemetery.

The cost to attend the walk is $15.

Oak Hill Cemetery was established in 1880 and was constructed by Horace W.S. Cleveland. Some of the people who are buried in the cemetery include members of the Crane family, owners of the Crane Company; members of the Sears family, John George Moran, son of gangster of George “Bugs” Moran; and several Civil War soldiers.

Tickets for both walks can be purchased by visiting www.blackpointestate.org or calling 608-264-4848.

“You can actually buy tickets on their website,” Fesenmaier said. “It’s nice to have council approval for that.”