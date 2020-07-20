Lake Geneva charter school lands federal grant

Lake Geneva’s new charter school for home-school students is getting a $550,000 boost in funding from the federal government.

Maple Park Charter School, which was created last fall, has received grant money to bolster its efforts at serving home-schooled students.

The federal funding is being distributed to charter schools by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Officials said the grant will be used to purchase education materials and hire staff for Maple Park.

Wisconsin received $95 million from the U.S. Department of Education in 2017 to promote and expand charter school programs. The state has five years to allocate the funding.

Chris Bucher, spokesman for the state Department of Public Instruction, said the Lake Geneva grant of $550,000 is an implementation grant, which is for charter schools created after July 2017.

Bucher said implementation grants are used to help fund recently-established charter school programs

“This grant helps to pay for programming at already established charter schools,” he said. “It helps with the operations.”