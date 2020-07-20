Lake Geneva charter school lands federal grant

Lake Geneva’s new charter school for home-school students is getting a $550,000 boost in funding from the federal government.
Maple Park Charter School, which was created last fall, has received grant money to bolster its efforts at serving home-schooled students.
The federal funding is being distributed to charter schools by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Officials said the grant will be used to purchase education materials and hire staff for Maple Park.
Wisconsin received $95 million from the U.S. Department of Education in 2017 to promote and expand charter school programs. The state has five years to allocate the funding.
Chris Bucher, spokesman for the state Department of Public Instruction, said the Lake Geneva grant of $550,000 is an implementation grant, which is for charter schools created after July 2017.
Bucher said implementation grants are used to help fund recently-established charter school programs
“This grant helps to pay for programming at already established charter schools,” he said. “It helps with the operations.”
Maple Park Charter School was started in fall 2019 and is designed for elementary school students who are in home-schooling.
Parents work with a Lake Geneva teacher to choose courses and materials for work at home. The children then attend Star Center Elementary School two days a week to take a music, art, physical education or language arts class, as well as a science, technology, engineering or math class.
“Maple Park is a blended approach,” said Janice Eckola, the school district’s director of curriculum and instruction. “Maple Park is for families that want to teach their child at home, but want the dedicated support of the public school.”
Lake Geneva School Superintendent Jim Gottinger said the federal funding will allow the charter school to serve students better.
Gottinger said Eckola and Maple Park principal Chiper Tennessen spent months working on the grant application.
“We’re pretty excited to receive that kind of funding to promote and enhance our charter school,” he said.
Lake Geneva schools also offers a charter school program for high school students called New Visions Charter School. In that program, students take online classes at home and attend career preparatory and elective classes at Badger High School.
