Lake Geneva children's librarian had a gift of 'inspiring imaginations'; funeral Dec. 17 in South Dakota

A longtime Lake Geneva children’s librarian is being remembered as a kind, loving person who instilled a passion for reading in others.

Sara Soukup, who worked as the director of youth services at the Lake Geneva Public Library for about 20 years, died Dec. 2. at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota. She was 44 years old.

Soukup's family is working with library staff to plan a memorial for Soukup in the future.

Emily Kornak, executive director for the Lake Geneva Public Library, and Maria Cordova, library employee, said Soukup was a delightful, loving and kind person who enjoyed working with children. Both said they enjoyed working with Soukup.

“It was always fun. She always made you laugh,” Kornak and Cordova said in a joint statement. “She was a great listener and knew the right thing to say whether to colleagues, visitors or regular patrons of all ages.”

Soukup began working for the Lake Geneva Public Library in September 2002 and hosted events and activities for children. She worked with Lake Geneva schools, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA and local businesses to host youth outreach programs.

She was known for her “Ms. Sara’s” story times and reading programs.

Kornak and Cordova said Soukup had a passion for her job and enjoyed interacting with the library’s patrons.

“She was always working,” Kornak and Cordova said. “She worked at the library, she worked from home because she loved her job and her work was also her fun.”

Kornak and Cordova said Soukup was familiar with most of the materials at the library and knew which books would capture people’s imaginations.

“She knew all the books,” Kornak and Cordova said. “Sara knew the covers, the contents and which books would capture reluctant readers, which meant she was able to inspire a love of books and reading in generations of young Lake Genevans.”

Wen-D Kersten, Lake Geneva Public Library Board member, said Soukup worked well with teenagers and helped many of them develop an interest in reading.

“Her ability to interact with teens was especially amazing,” Kersten said. “At an age where so many feel withdrawn and alienated from their peers, Sara reached out to these disenfranchised kids and made them part of a special community, a part of her library family.”

Kornak and Cordova said Soukup was well liked by many of the library’s patrons. She said people would visit the library just to talk with Soukup.

“They loved her more than we can describe,” Kornak and Cordova said. “Children made sure to make special trips to the library to visit with her. She had a gift for memorable conversations and inspiring imaginations.”

Kersten said Soukup had a charming personality and knew how to make people laugh.

“Sara was a legend in this community,” Kersten said. “She was well known for her giggles that entranced a generation of children, drawing them in with an amazing understanding and appreciation of their needs and interests.”

Kornak and Cordova said, besides here librarian skills, Soukup also was known for her cookies and seafood pasta salad.

“Just the experience of working with her and watching her engage with children and teens and connect with them in ways that others couldn’t was very, very special,” Kornak and Cordova said.

According to the library’s Facebook page, Soukup’s visitation will be held 7 p.m., Dec. 16 at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church in Springfield, South Dakota. Her funeral will be held 10:30 a.m., Dec. 17 at the church.

The library is collecting memories and photos of Soukup for its youth webpage, www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/kids-and-teens.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.