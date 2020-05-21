Lake Geneva church group makes masks to promote public health safety

“We got a lot of essential workers covered,” Cucco said. “Other people need to wear masks to stores, so there’s a huge demand.”

The altar society also plans to make masks for the church’s ushers when St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church reopens for public services.

Joanne Gasperik, an alter society memmber, said she got the idea for the project from a quilt research group, and she then asked her fellow society members to become involved. She said the group is seeking more volunteers to help.

“We never say no when someone asks if they can help,” she said.

The group produces the protective face coverings with cotton fabric and elastic bands that they have purchased from local businesses or that have been donated.

“People have given me fabric, because they know I sew,” Meyerhofer said. “They say, ‘I don’t sew anymore. Can you take it?’”

Gasperik said the masks have two to three layers of fabric, with a nose wire for people who wear glasses. There is no set design or color scheme, but she usually sews the word “love” into her masks.

It usually takes her about 20 minutes to make one mask.