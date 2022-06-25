 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Geneva church to host tolling of the bell memorial service June 26

Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, will host a “tolling of the bell” memorial service 4 p.m., June 26 to give people an opportunity to honor family members, friends and loved ones who have passed away.

Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, will host a “tolling of the bell” memorial service 4 p.m., June 26.

As part of the service, participants may submit a name of a friend, family member or loved one who has passed away who they would like to honor.

The person’s name will be read, a bell will be rung and then the attendees light candles light a candle in their honor.

The service also will include organ music performed by Roy Clare.

A champagne gathering will be held after the service.

Names can be submitted before the event by sending an email message to mfrent8042@aol.com.

