Lake Geneva church to host tolling of the bell memorial service June 26

Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, will host a “tolling of the bell” memorial service 4 p.m., June 26.

As part of the service, participants may submit a name of a friend, family member or loved one who has passed away who they would like to honor.

The person’s name will be read, a bell will be rung and then the attendees light candles light a candle in their honor.

The service also will include organ music performed by Roy Clare.

A champagne gathering will be held after the service.

Names can be submitted before the event by sending an email message to mfrent8042@aol.com.