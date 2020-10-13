Lake Geneva City Council approves final phase for subdivision

“The whole thing needs to be removed and replaced,” Hartz said. “I would think this would be a good time to ask the developer to do that.”

The city council members added an amendment to the plan for the third phase that the developer be responsible for repairing the sidewalk on Wells Street near the subdivision.

Howe said the developers currently use that area of the sidewalk as a construction entrance but are willing to repair or replace the sidewalk when they no longer need the construction entrance, which probably will not be until next spring.

“We’re not going to replace the sidewalk until we’re done with the construction entrance off of Wells Street,” Howe said. “When we’re done, we can fix the sidewalk.”

Concerns

Helen Radloff, treasurer for the Lakeshore Village condominium association, said, during the plan commission meeting, she is concerned about recent standing water in some of the storm water management ponds in Summerhaven, which could be a safety issues.

“I’m worried, too, that somebody could fall in,” she said.

Radloff also said water from the storm management ponds in Summerhaven have run off into the Lakeshore Village development.