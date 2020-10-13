Lake Geneva City Council approves final phase for subdivision

The final phase of a subdivision that has been in the works for about 10 years has received approval.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council on Monday unanimously approved the third phase of the Summerhaven subdivision, which is located south of Wells Street near Lake Geneva Boulevard.
The other two phases have been approved and are in the process of being completed.
The third phase of the subdivision is set to feature 23 single-family homes.
The first phase, which is almost completed, will include 28 condominium units, and the second phase will feature four single-family homes.
Attorney James Howe, representative for the developer, McCurr II LLC of Chicago, said when the entire subdivision is completed it will include 55 residential units.
The Summerhaven subdivision also will feature a swimming pool and a pool house.
“It’s a good infill development,” Howe said. “We think it’s a viable, welcoming community in the city.”
City council members were set to vote on the subdivision’s third phase, Sept. 28, but decided to wait until Monday to address some concerns related to the development including sidewalks, storm water management and maintaining trees that border the neighboring Lakeshore Village condominium development.
The plan commission unanimously recommended the plan for the third phase, Sept. 21.
Sidewalk/pedestrian path discussion
Howe said the developers had planned to install a pedestrian/bicycle path on the south end of the subdivision to Oakwood Lane, as part of the third phase, but recently learned that the property where they were going to construct the path is not owned by the city of Lake Geneva.
“So we can’t install that, and we were advised by the city staff to that affect,” Howe said.
Several aldermen have expressed concern that there are no sidewalks planned for the subdivision.
City Attorney Dan Draper said Summerhaven is a private development, and city officials have not required sidewalks for the first two phases, so it would not make sense to require sidewalks for the third phase.
“You would end up with no connection,” Draper said. “There’s no need for sidewalks. There’s never been a requirement in this subdivision to have sidewalks.”
Former Mayor Tom Hartz, who lives about a block away from Summerhaven, said, during the plan commission meeting, he would like a sidewalk on Wells Street that borders the subdivision to either be repaired or reinstalled because it is in deteriorating condition.
“The whole thing needs to be removed and replaced,” Hartz said. “I would think this would be a good time to ask the developer to do that.”
The city council members added an amendment to the plan for the third phase that the developer be responsible for repairing the sidewalk on Wells Street near the subdivision.
Howe said the developers currently use that area of the sidewalk as a construction entrance but are willing to repair or replace the sidewalk when they no longer need the construction entrance, which probably will not be until next spring.
“We’re not going to replace the sidewalk until we’re done with the construction entrance off of Wells Street,” Howe said. “When we’re done, we can fix the sidewalk.”
Concerns
Helen Radloff, treasurer for the Lakeshore Village condominium association, said, during the plan commission meeting, she is concerned about recent standing water in some of the storm water management ponds in Summerhaven, which could be a safety issues.
“I’m worried, too, that somebody could fall in,” she said.
Radloff also said water from the storm management ponds in Summerhaven have run off into the Lakeshore Village development.
“We had almost a creek running that was six inches deep to 20 inches wide because of that retention pond that is on their property,” Radloff said.
City aldermen approved an amendment, 6-2, that the storm water management pond in the third phase be maintained on a yearly basis.
Aldermen Tim Dunn and Ken Howell voted against the amendment.
Dunn said he does not feel the amendment is needed since similar provisions have not been required for other subdivisions.
“I don’t think this is necessary,” Dunn said.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the storm water management ponds in the other two phases have not been maintained, so she wants to make sure the pond in the third phase is maintained properly.
“I don’t think it’s fair that the city has to monitor it,” Fesenmaier said. “The developer should monitor it and keep it cleaned.”
The aldermen could not add a similar provision for the first two phases, because they are already owned by a condominium association.
Other residents in the Lakeshore Village development said they would like McCurr II to maintain some of the trees that border Summerhaven and their subdivision.
Howe said he feels the developer would maintain as many trees as possible, because they add value to the residential units and serve as a buffer between the Summerhaven and Lakeshore Village developments.
“We don’t want to lose anymore trees than we have to,” Howe said.
