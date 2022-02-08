Lake Geneva City Council approves plans to renovate movie theater

The stage has been set for a Lake Geneva movie theater to be converted into a live entertainment venue and a taproom where patrons can enjoy handcrafted beverages.

On Jan. 24, members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a precise implementation plan to allow representatives from Win Properties LLC of Burlington to renovate the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., for a commercial indoor entertainment facility and an outdoor commercial entertainment land use.

The council members also unanimously approved a general development plan to allow for the commercial indoor entertainment and outdoor commercial entertainment land uses.

Representatives from Win Properties — owners of Geneva Theater — plan to renovate the building into a live entertainment area, taproom and outdoor beer garden.

As part of the project, auditoriums one and two are set to be renovated into the “Geneva Stage” that will feature live music, community performances, acting classes, stage plays, business presentations and classic, silent and independent movies.

A vintage 1920s Wurlitzer theater organ is set to be installed in the venue for films and performances.

“The options are actually endless,” said Shad Branen, co-owner of Win Properties. “So we’re confident these changes are for the long-term viability of the property and a new and unique destination right in the heart of Downtown Lake Geneva.”

The organ is being restored and installed by members of the Dairyland Theatre Organ Society. Dean Rosko, vice president of the Dairyland Theatre Organ Society, said he is looking forward to working on the organ for the renovated theater.

“It’s a vintage piece, and right now it’s presently undergoing what can be termed as an accurate restoration,” Rosko said. “We’re sparing no expense, no effort to bringing a quality product here for the enjoyment of everybody for the cultural enrichment of this community.”

Auditoriums three and four are set to be renovated into the “Geneva Tap House,” which may include 50 self-pour taps where patrons can sample locally-crafted beers, wines, meads and hard seltzers.

The self-pour taps will feature “IPourIt” technology which uses an iPad that includes information about the beverages and does not allow customers to pour more than 32 ounces of alcohol.

The entertainment venue also is set to include an outdoor beer garden.

Branen said the reasons for the changes is because the movie theater has been negatively affected during the past few years with the coronavirus, movie streaming services and opening of the luxury Emagine Geneva Lakes theater in the Town of Lyons.

He said about 630 movie theaters have closed in the United States during the past few years because of the coronavirus and competition from other entertainment options.

“Any one or two of these events may have not impacted our direction, but the combination of everything made the decision clear,” Branen said. “Rather than joining that list of 630 shuttered venues, I would rather be proactive.”

The Geneva Theater first opened in 1928 and hosted performers such as Will Rogers and the Marx Brothers.

After being closed for about 10 years, Branen renovated the building and re-opened it as a movie theater in March 2017.

City officials approved an agreement with Branen in March 14, 2016, to award him a $895,500 grant to help him pay the cost to renovate the theater.

As part of the agreement, Branen is required to own the property for at least 10 years, operate it as a for-profit entertainment center and spend at least $1.36 million on renovating the building.

Branen said he feels the conditions of the agreement are being met. He said he has spent at least $2.5 million on the building’s renovations.

“I believe everything is still intact as far as the development agreement,” Branen said.

The city council members briefly discussed the 2016 agreement during the meeting.

Alderman John Halverson said he feels Branen has done a quality job operating the theater and realizes the challenges he has faced during the past few years.

“I think Shad has worked hard,” Halverson said. “He has done as much of a job as a he could considering the circumstances.”

Alderman Tim Dunn said portions of the building have been used as an ice cream parlor and pizza restaurant in the past.

“There has been food and that kind of a thing here in the history of this property,” Dunn said.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said a breakdown of how Branen has used the grant money should be made available to the public.

“So not only the council members can see how that money was paid out, but also anyone in the public who may have questions about it,” Fesenmaier said.

Mayor Charlene Klein said she has no issue with making that information available.

City Attorney Dan Draper said the votes on the precise implementation plan and the general development plan have nothing to do with the $895,000 grant.

“The development agreement has nothing to do with the decision you are about to make,” Draper said. “This developer’s agreement has nothing to do with the GDP and PIP. That’s a decision you make separately from the developer’s agreement.”

